I spent 3 days at a Tioman Island resort - was it worth the long journey by car, ferry and boat?

I was just thinking about how I could use a break from the drudgery of day-to-day work. So when the opportunity to experience an island getaway up north came my way, I couldn't say no.

I love hopping on a plane to embark on a travel adventure thousands of miles away for weeks on end. But sometimes, all one needs is a short retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life to recharge.

My destination was The Boathouse Pulau Tioman, a beachside resort by HPL Hotels & Resorts that newly opened in July. I would be spending three days there trying out the facilities and having a go at some of the activities they have to offer.

While Pulau Tioman is well known as a diving destination, The Boathouse is apparently only the third high-end hotel to open so far on the island, located off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

So I was eager to experience what it had to offer.

Picturesque journey by car to Mersing, then a ferry and boat ride

My journey to the resort was an adventure on its own, starting with a four-hour car ride from my home in Bedok to Mersing Jetty in Johor.

The fact that there were no plane rides during the trip was actually a welcome change for me.

Long flights can be stressful at times, and while journeying by land can be tiring in its own way, it does give one the liberty to stop, rest and stretch ones legs as and when they need to—and this I certainly did as my travel group made one pit stop partway through the four-hour road trip.

There was also something peaceful about the long car ride, and it gave me the chance to really take in the sights as we travelled further and further north.

When we finally arrived at the coastal town of Mersing after about three hours on the road, we also had time to grab a quick bite at an eatery near the jetty before making our way to our ferry to get to Kampung Genting Jetty at Tioman Island, which took one-and-a-half hours.

This was followed by a 10-minute boat ride from Kampung Genting to our resort further south-west of the island at Kampung Nipah with a few other guests who would be staying at the resort with me.

Tranquil kampung resort with a sea view

Upon reaching the shore of The Boathouse, I was greeted by the breathtaking sight of quaint kampung-style bungalows set against the backdrop of a lush tropical rainforest, adding to its allure as a quiet retreat along the secluded beach of Kampung Nipah.

I've been to my fair share of island getaways, and what stood out to me about The Boathouse was its unique blend of luxe resort meets rustic and laidback kampung vibes.

'Experience local simplicity at its finest' was what it said on the resort's brochure, and the longer I stayed there, the more I found it to be an apt description.

Couple the resort's ambience with the friendliness of the local staff, who were albeit new but ever-so polite and eager, along with the host of activities I could dabble in — it felt like I was living in a village but with the modern comforts of a swanky hotel.

Think of it like glamping but at a kampung instead.

Variety of accommodations for couples, families and big groups

The resort has 31 rooms and suites that cater to different guest types, from honeymooning couples, to families and groups of friends.

I stayed at a Beachfront Family Bungalow, and simply put, it was far too big a space for one person, but I wasn't exactly complaining.

The bungalow was spacious, housing a king-sized bed with a connecting room that had one bunk bed. There's also a private terrace with a daybed overlooking the sea, providing a breezy sitting area with a great view.

As the bungalow is meant to accommodate up to four adults or two adults and two children, I can see how it would be perfect for a family of four or five, or even a small group of friends.

If you're looking for something for larger groups, there's the Beach House, which comprises two suites and one loft, making it a spacious accommodation for up to eight people. There's also the Beach House Loft.

For those wanting a space that's a little smaller, there's the Beachfront Bungalow and the Deluxe Bungalow, both of which accommodate up to two adults and one child.

Room rates start from MYR1,200 (S$350) per night.

The hotel also has facilities for me to occupy my time in the best way possible, including a games room, a beach bar to enjoy a drink or two, a communal hall for mingling and an infinity pool for a relaxing dip.

Admittedly, discovering food isn't exactly on the top of my adventure list when I travel. That said, The Boathouse's in-house restaurant Attap Seed had a selection of traditional Malaysian cuisine that's comfortingly familiar to me—as a Malay Singaporean—and was a lovely reminder of home throughout my stay. There was nasi lemak, ayam masak merah, rendang and more.

The restaurant also had an international spread for those of us who had a hankering for something different. One highlight was that the kitchen was helmed by the friendly and somewhat-mischievous Chef Zul, who wasn't afraid to tease guests and was always ready to serve up something a little special.

Some parts of the newly launched resort were noticeably works in progress, with resort manager Felix Yeo sharing with the travel group about the resort's plans to build more facilities over time, such as a spa.

Something for everyone: Host of indoor and outdoor activities

So you're on an island in the middle of nowhere—what can you do to pass the time aside from checking out the facilities?

I noticed that The Boathouse offered a little something for everyone in terms of activities.

If you want water activities, the resort has a Dive Centre that can arrange diving and snorkelling expeditions to some of the best spots.

If you're itching to explore beyond the resort, you can go on short excursions by boat to other locations nearby, such as Kampung Asah to see a waterfall and Kampung Paya, which has a trail leading to Mother Willow Tree.

If you have kids to keep entertained, the games room would be the best place as it offers both modern and traditional games, such as sepak takraw and congkak.

During my stay, I had the chance to try a number of these activities, giving me a taste of what the resort, and Tioman island in general, had to offer.

Snorkelling

I was admittedly very nervous about going snorkelling as it was my first time and I wasn't a strong swimmer. But thankfully, the dive instructors who accompanied me for the expedition were thorough and attentive, guiding me pretty much each step of the way and ensuring my safety both on the boat and while in the water.

We were transported to two different locations: Tomok and Renggis. The waters were especially choppy that day, making for a pretty queasy boat ride to be honest (and I may or may not have puked right after).

And while the waters were a little murky, I still managed to see coral reefs and marine life once I dived in and it made the queasy boat rides completely worth it.

Hiking along Mother Willow Trail and visiting Kampong Asah Waterfall

Not too far from our resort location were two separate trails that I explored with my travel group. The first was at Kampung Paya, where I went on a fairly easy trek through dense jungle that eventually led to a majestic 300-year-old tree called Mother Willow.

It was truly a sight to behold (and side note: The Disney kid in me couldn't help but think of Grandmother Willow from the animated movie Pocahontas when I saw it).

Next was a hike at Kampong Asah through more thick jungle that ended at a waterfall. Visitors are free to take a dip in the cool water so I'd recommend bringing a towel and some dry clothes with you for this trip.

Playing games and kite-making

Apart from these outdoor activities, The Boathouse's games room and communal hall gave me and my travel group the chance to keep ourselves entertained especially when it rained and we weren't able to do much else.

We played arcade games, pool, foosball, Jenga, congkak and more, all while bonding and getting to know each other.

As island vacations often go, the weather can put a dampener on things. Our sunset cruise unfortunately had to be cancelled because the skies were pretty gloomy at the time, so be prepared to change plans if you're intending to do some outdoor activities there.

Shopping at a local town

As part of our island excursion, my travel group and I also had the opportunity to visit a quiet local town and do some light shopping. It was a quick trip but it gave me a glimpse of village life there.

Verdict: An idyllic escape worth the long journey

I get the sense that The Boathouse aims to provide the kind of luxury one would expect at a high-end hotel while embracing the island's local charm and culture, and the natural environment that surrounds it. It has mostly succeeded, while still being a new development with more to offer over time.

While Tioman is already popular as a diving destination, resorts like The Boathouse will appeal to more diverse travel guests, not just diving enthusiasts.

Some might find the trip to the resort a drawback though — four hours on the road, followed by a ferry and boat ride, is no walk in the park.

But I find travelling by ferry and boat relaxing, even though the ride can get choppy at times (but that's part of the fun!). And it helped that I wasn't the one doing the driving all the way to Mersing.

All in all, I felt it was worth the journey once I was at my destination, surrounded by lush greenery, with a view of the beautiful sea in the distance and a tranquil environment that beckoned.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64m4KRmHGIU[/embed]

AsiaOne was hosted by HPL Hotels & Resorts.

Address: Lot 7108, Mukim, Kampung Nipah, 26800 Mersing, Pahang, Malaysia

ALSO READ: I try a workcation in a neighbourhood I'm unfamiliar with, here's whether I was more productive or not

shakylla.saifudin@asiaone.com