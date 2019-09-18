I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should

My comrades who are fighting (or complaining about) the haze, I know how hard it is. I stepped on a lovely Saturday morning only to be greeted by The Haze that got my nose sniffing every time the bus doors open.

As a kiasu Singaporean, surgical masks are aplenty in my home. But as usual, the absent-minded me forgot to put one in my bag.

And then I found out the hard way that it is impossible to buy any masks once The Haze strikes.

After failing to get my hands on the N95 masks that are sold out in the 2 Watsons and 2 Guardian stores that I visited, I settled with the rather useless surgical mask just to get me through the day.

It then fueled my impulse decision to buy not one, but two air purifiers when the moment I got home.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK FOR IN AN AIR PURIFIER?

1. Choosing the correct type of air cleaner: There is a difference between an Air Purifier and an Ionizer. The former sucks air in and runs it through a filter to get rid of the tiny particles; the latter releases ions into the air so dust will clump together. An ionizer will dirty the surrounding floor which can be a real bummer. I suggest looking for those that come as a 2-in-1 air purifier cum ionizer!