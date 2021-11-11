‘I thought success meant making money’: Former salesman now helps people get fit

A transformation coach, Preston Sin runs his own company Press On Collective. The 26-year-old helps clients change their bodies and lifestyles through customised programmes.

Here are some things to know about him.

It started with him documenting his own physical transformation on IG

"Soon, I was receiving many requests to offer training, so I was like, 'Maybe I should give it a shot.' I started to get more involved in the industry and pursued certification before helping people. It's been six years now."

His coaching revolves more around the mental than the physical

"Clients struggle with their diets or workouts not because they cannot or don't want to do them. It's because something is holding them back, so it's up to me as a coach to discover what it is, and to offer them simple solutions that they can start with and modify along the way."

"Diet plans and workout programmes can be found on the Internet — they don't need me for those things. I'm there to help guide them."

He sets "doable" goals as a coach

"I have to meet my clients where they're at in their journeys, and because most of us prefer doing things the easier way, I usually suggest that they start small."

"For example, parking their cars further away so they can get more steps in, or going for a walk if they don't want to run-whether walking with their kids, dog or alone. And instead of dramatically cutting out carbs for a day, I have them slowly make adjustments by halving the portions."

The road to his success has been bumpy

"I started hustling at 16. I thought success meant making money, and since I had many opportunities offered to me, I was like, 'Let's all get rich together!'. But I wasted two years of my life because I became a hardcore salesman and, in the process, lost many friends. I lost their trust. And one day I woke up and was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

But he tries to stay "overly positive"

"I've been through my fair share of struggles, and I could either use them as an excuse to just give up, or as a stepping stone to continue levelling up. Sometimes, we're tired, but every day we have a choice over what we do. It's about reframing the experience and choosing how to interpret the situation."

He makes sure his social media page "creates impact"

"I used to just post topless photos of myself, but then I was like, 'What is the point of this?' I want to be known as a person of value and influence — somebody who can help you and not just look hot. So, I pivoted my positioning and now try my best to reply to everyone when they ask for tips."

And doesn't consider myself an influencer

"I don't see a reason for me to hold a product and ask people to buy it. I politely decline these opportunities because they're really not a priority now. I want to focus on building my business and helping my clients."

He's very chill

"Maybe because I don't really smile a lot in my photos, a lot of clients or new friends will tell me things like, 'Eh, I used to think you are very fierce. But actually, you are quite a chill guy.' People sometimes say that I'm quite a joker as well."

He responds to mean comments with kindness

"Someone insulted me and I was like, 'Hey man, I'm so sorry that you feel this way.' I think he was taken aback because he ended up apologising and we had a good conversation. You know what they say: Hurt people hurt people. So when you feel lousy, you should consider if you're projecting your pain onto others."

To him, being a good man is walking the talk

"It's about congruence in what you say, do, feel and become. This might mean having to make hard choices and trusting that it will all work out for you. It also doesn't have to be dramatic. like changing the world — it can be just about changing one person's world."

This article was first published in Her World Online.