I toured 1 of Singapore's priciest landed enclaves, where recent sales have crossed $20m

A few weeks back, we visited Merryn Avenue and its neighbouring streets, where you can find freehold terrace houses in a central location. Just a few steps away, over on Merryn Road, you will find much larger detached houses, making the two landed enclaves feel entirely different.

If you've been following this Singapore landed estate series, you'll have noticed that, every time there is a landed area with two different types of housing, I like to tour both so that readers can get a better sense of the neighbourhood. Hence, today, we're off to take a look at the bigger houses of Merryn Road.

First, let's see where we are: Merryn Road is a long, curving road that links Whitley Road — which leads to the PIE — to Trevose Crescent. Merryn Avenue, Merryn Terrace, and Merryn Close, which we visited a while back, are secondary streets branching out from Merryn Road. They're the streets closest to Whitley Road.

However, because Merryn Road is curving, they're actually further from the PIE than some of the more expensive parts of Merryn Road where we find the bigger houses.

As you can see from the above sales history, houses here are not cheap. The last two sales in 2025 ranged from $18.5million and $21.5 million for a detached home. This is significantly higher than the last two sales in 2022 and 2021 — which were $9.5million and $11.38 million respectively.

I am aware that we are comparing apples to oranges here, as the sizes of the houses are different, and they might have also been in different states of repair. However, it is a large enough difference that I thought it was worth pointing out. If you want a comparison, here are the sales prices of Merryn Terrace — they're about 1/3 the price.

In terms of amenities, there's not much around. You're obviously close to many famous schools such as SCGS and ACS. There's also Raffles Town Club down Whitley Road and Tanglin Community Club across Whitley Road.

However, there aren't really any cafes, restaurants or shops within walking distance — not unless you count the convenience store at Caltex Petrol Station, down Whitley Road. I'd say you'd really need a car to maximise your enjoyment living here, as the estate is within easy driving distance of Orchard Road.

In terms of public transport, the nearest bus stop is located on Whitley Road. It's served by a good number of buses: 105, 132, 151, 153, 154, 156, 186, 190, 190A, 960, 960e, 972, 972A and 972M. Hence, although Stevens MRT station (DTL, TEL) is a bit far on foot, you still have public transport access.

[[nid:725156]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.