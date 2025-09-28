I toured a freehold estate near a flyover - I was shocked to find out the main road location is a hidden gem

I've lost track of the number of times I've passed the terrace houses along Farrer Road whilst driving to Queensway or Holland Village. As the road right outside the houses is a huge- and very busy- one, I've always wondered what it would be like living on that street, so today I thought we could go find out!

There's also a bus stop right outside and it serves a large number of buses.

Close to the end of the street is Little Oaks Montessori kindergarten. It was not in session when I visited so I’m not sure what the noise levels are like.

Now let’s take a walk along Farrer Road so you can get a better idea of the traffic.

Here's a map for you to orientate yourself. On this side of the road, there is Serene Centre and Cluny Court, where you can find some shops and restaurants.

We're also right across the road from the landed houses at Queens Road which we visited previously. There you'll find NTUC at Coronation and the shophouses along Bukit Timah Road. There are some tuition centres, some local eats, and some cafes. (Click through for more photos of those amenities.)

Continue along either direction of Bukit Timah Road and you'll find the famous schools that make Bukit Timah so famous: SCGS, ACS, MGS, Nanyang etc

In terms of public transport, besides the bus stop, you're equidistant between two MRT stations: Farrer Road and Botanic Gardens MRT. Often when a property ad says a property is near more than 1MRT station, it actually means it's not near any i.e. an appallingly long walk. However, at Farrer Road, you're under 10 minutes from both stations!

Now that we've seen the estate and its surroundings, how did you find it? Before we go, let's take a look at the sales transactions.

Sales are few and far between, not surprising given the small number of properties on the street. I must confess to being surprised by how high the last transaction was though: $6.55 million in 2024.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.