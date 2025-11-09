I toured a rare freehold landed street in the east where the last home sold for $4.6m

A while back, we visited Third and Fourth Streets in the East: if you liked what you saw, but preferred a slightly less built-up area, Jalan Jamal is a street you could consider. It's just off Fourth Street, so enjoys the same access to nearby amenities, but the street feels remarkably less built-up, thanks to the open and elevated view it has, as well as the existence of some larger units, at least for now. You'll need to see it for yourself to know what I mean, so off we go.

Before we start, here's a map for you to see where we're headed today. The streets are linked such that you walk on from First Street to Second Street to Third Street to Fourth Street and then on to Jalan Jamal.

Because Jalan Jamal is furthest away from Siglap Road, which sees a lot of traffic, Jalan Jamal feels quieter and more private than the other four streets, despite being literally a stone's throw away.

I prefer the amenities that are closer to Jalan Jamal, such as Tiong Bahru Bakery, although this is of course super personal. Anyway, you can decide for yourself after you've seen them yourself.

According to this 2025 news article, Noel Gifts won a tender to develop the empty land and will be building a "new mixed-landed development with nine three-storey houses" there so the next time you look out from this point, the view may look very different. Judging from the number of bids for the land — 10 or so — this area seems to be pretty popular.

Now we're on our way to see the other amenities in the area.

Now if we had turned right instead of left at the junction of Jalan Jamal and East Coast Road, these are the shops and restaurants that we would have seen.

As mentioned earlier, personally I prefer the amenities to the left side of Jalan Jamal to those on the right. How about you?

Before we log off, you may be wondering about the last transacted prices in the estate. The last sale took place at $4.6million for a terrace house — but back in 2022. Sales here are few and far between — they don’t happen every year, although there were three in 2021 alone.

