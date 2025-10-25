I toured a rare freehold landed street where $5m still gets you a proper family home

Every time I see a semi-D sell for around $5 million, I get curious about the street — since similar properties in Singapore seem to sell for much more these days.

When I saw that the last sale at Burnfoot Terrace — located close to First Street, Second Street, Third Street, and Fourth Street which we had previously toured — was for $5.22million, I thought it was time to check it out. For comparison, the last sale at Merryn Terrace, which we toured two weeks ago, was for over $6 million.

Here are the records of recent transations in the past two years:

The second bus stop is close to Burnfoot Terrace on East Coast Road, which runs parallel to Burnfoot Terrace. You have more options for buses there: 10, 10e, 12, 14, 14e, 40, and 155.

If you turn right on Lothian Road, you’ll eventually reach Frankel Avenue, where you’ll find more cafes, gyms, and restaurants. Spoilt for choice, really, when you live in the East Coast.

I actually have a colleague living nearby and she is always working in different cafes because there are so many within walking distance of her house. For more information about the local amenities, click through to the articles on First Street, Second Street, or Third Street, and Fourth Street.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.