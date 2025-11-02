I toured a rare quiet yet central freehold landed enclave where houses sell for $12m

It could be just me, but I’ve always associated Queenstown with HDB estates, a few condos and Ikea.

Hence, when I saw that there was a landed estate in the area. I thought it’d be interesting to go check them out.

And I’m glad I did, because I was surprised by what I found- unusually large houses for Singapore! Mostly detached houses, with the odd semi-detached unit.

Unfortunately, this also means that prices are on the higher side — I’ll include the latest transaction histories at the end of the article.

If, like me, you’ve never realised that there’s a landed estate hidden away very close to the main road- pretty much just opposite Ikea!

Here’s a map for your reference. The landed estate, comprising Shepherds Drive, Merino Crescent, and Barbary Walk are just behind the condos on Alexandra Road, which help to buffer out the road noise.

There is also a shortcut for people to walk right out to Alexandra Road, where you can find the odd coffee shop, restaurant, massage centre, and tuition centre. Turn right and you’ll reach Anchorpoint, the closest thing the area has to a mall, besides Ikea.

Well, there’s also Queensway Shopping Centre but you’ll need to cross Queensway Road, which is quite a major junction.

Opposite Queensway Shopping Centre are two hawker centres, both famous for their food: Alexandra Village Food Centre and ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre so I would say the landed estate is extremely well-placed for amenities.

If you had turned left, instead, after reaching Alexandra Road, it’s mainly car dealerships so somewhat less interesting but continue down and you’ll soon reach Orchard Road.

Note that it’s not within walking distance - you will need a car, or to take public transport.

On the note of public transport, you’re also very close to the MRT; about 10 minutes walk to Queenstown MRT, and this is measured from a house that’s deeper in the estate, and not the closest house.

Once you hit Commonwealth Avenue, the way is also covered by a walkway so you’re shaded from Singapore’s harsh weather. Let me take you on a little walk so you can see for yourself.

Now that we’ve seen the main road, let’s head back into the estate.

Now that we’ve seen the area, how did you find the estate? I can’t help wondering what it was like with its elevated position, before the condos popped up!

Before we go, here is the price history of the area. Let me know what you think in the comments!

[[nid:724217]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.