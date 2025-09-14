I transformed my 2-bedroom unit into a dual-key layout - here's why I would not do it again

Dual-key units are something of a niche buy, and they haven't been too popular of late. Perhaps it's the higher price per square foot, or perhaps it's an issue of layout efficiency.

Nonetheless, there are still homeowners who opt for these units and enjoy them, and some go the extra mile. With a good Interior Designer or contractor, it's even possible to transform a regular unit into a dual-key unit, and this week, we spoke to two people who have had the experience:

Going from 10 bedrooms to two keys

When SW bought his home, it wasn't out of love at first sight. In fact, she thought it was one of the least liveable units she'd ever seen.

The apartment had been carved into a bizarre ten-bedroom setup that was, as she put it, "extremely cramped, and in my opinion unlovable and unlivable."

Most buyers would have simply walked out and rolled their eyes at the agent; but there was something about it that still called to SW. So instead, she started sketching alternatives:

Maybe she'd gut the place and turn it into one massive one-bedder. Or maybe she'd squeeze in three or four micro-studios for a co-living arrangement. After many rounds of tinkering, she landed on a compromise: a dual-key layout.

One side would be a compact one-bedroom for her, while the other would be a two-bedroom rental aimed at young professionals:

"I wanted proper sectioned living spaces and the privacy of having your own space," she explained. "The plan was to live in the smaller one-bedroom and rent out the other side, which should cover most of the mortgage and potentially more."

Now she hadn't set out looking for a dual-key. Her priorities had been more fundamental: freehold tenure, enough space to reconfigure, and not paying for facilities she'd never use.

"We cannot buy more space later," she said, "but we can configure a better layout and better furnishings." What tipped the scales, however, was location. Being within walking distance of Lavender, Farrer Park, and Bendemeer MRT stations - three lines within 15 minutes — was an unbeatable draw.

Living in the unit worked out as expected. SW rented out the larger two-bedroom side while occupying the smaller one, and discovered that privacy wasn't much of an issue:

"Given the only things we shared were a mailbox and internet connection, as long as good tenants were picked, I expected no issues with privacy or space."

Still, the arrangement had its quirks. The shared entryway never had enough room for shoes, and he got used to hearing the electronic lock beeping late at night. Delivery riders also had a bad habit of ringing the shared doorbell at all hours. None of this was a deal-breaker, though; with the occasional reminder to tenants about noise or visitors, things stayed manageable.

Financially, the dual-key arrangement was also a clear win.

Rental income covered most of her mortgage, which he describes as "a savings plan — you don't feel the strain of monthly repayments." But there were also hard lessons. While most tenants were good, one proved disastrous, leaving thousands of dollars in damage and constantly delaying rent. "If people are giving you issues, notice early and don't let it spiral," she advises.

When she eventually decided to sell, the dual-key setup proved a major plus. Buyers responded quickly, and the property sold above valuation: validation that her reconfiguration had created real value.

Would she buy a dual-key again? Her answer is quick: no. But not because she regrets it.

"I would not buy one, I would make one! Create the value yourself." For those considering a dual-key, her advice is straightforward: only go for it if you're prepared to handle tenant issues and the small compromises of shared spaces.

If you can stomach that, the financial upside can be worth it. Or as she puts it: "Giving up some comfort for yourself in order to reduce financial stress works well in the long term."

Turning an older unit into a dual-key as a personal challenge

BV had an advantage in transforming his own unit, as his family is in the construction industry. So when he purchased an older condo unit in the Grange Road area, he knew his brother and father were the people to turn to.

BV says he bought the unit because it was much larger than units today: despite being a two-bed two-bath unit, it's over 1,000 sq ft. Since BV lived alone, his brother suggested converting the extra space into something he could rent out.

"I didn't want to rent out a room because sometimes I am out of Singapore for a few weeks. I have a business overseas. So I cannot be around to keep an eye on things, so it's best if the tenant is in their own separate unit."

There were some challenges, however, and a compromise had to be made. While BV had initially wanted a kitchen and a separate kitchenette, the complications and costs made him decide against this. Instead, a pantry area was built for the sub-unit.

This could have been a problem as BV was staying in the larger half of the unit; and he knew some tenants might be unhappy with just a pantry. But curiously, he notes that "I've had three tenants already, and so far no one has brought up the pantry." But he adds that he does need to be flexible — on occasion, when the tenant needs to cook, he does let them use the wider kitchen.

Another compromise is the lack of a good dining space. After careful deliberation, BV decided that - because he lived alone and so rarely had guests — there was no need for a "proper" dining room. The living room, where BV opted for a projector rather than a large TV, also serves as his dining room and office.

BV says getting tenants has never been an issue, even if the sub-unit is small, and the only vacancy - a period of two months - was deliberate as he was making further renovations. So far, he's been happy with the arrangements, but he did point out one issue:

"If there's mail or deliveries, you have to be careful, because it goes in the same mailbox or comes to the same door. So I usually get sensitive things like credit cards or whatever to go to my dad's place, and pick it up from there. Especially because sometimes I am away for long periods."

Would BV buy a dual-key unit today, if he were to move? His answer is yes, because his life situation hasn't changed. But as for converting another unit to a dual-key, BV says he's a bit hesitant, because it took a long time to recoup the cost of the renovations - and this was despite his "family discount."

He says that: "Anyway, if you see the units nowadays, they are so small, I think there's no way unless you are buying an older one."

BV's suggestion, if you're considering doing this, is to remember there are costs at both ends. If your life situation changes, and you need to convert back into a regular unit again, that's a future expense you should take into account.

If this is a possibility you want to embrace though, we strongly suggest you factor in the move-in time. Depending on your unit layout, the cost isn't just money but time — you might end up moving in much later than expected, so plan around it.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.