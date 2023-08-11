I tried 5 activities that people are afraid of doing alone - here's how it went

Being caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's been far too long since I've had the time to indulge in my favourite pastimes.

With my friends also having equally jam-packed schedules, making spontaneous plans for a late-night movie or a karaoke session has become as rare as a blue moon.

Knowing how difficult it is to coordinate our schedules, I figured it's time to just embark on a solo adventure.

But even for an introvert like me, some activities have always seemed better with a group. Case in point, singing my heart out alone in a karaoke room doesn't seem all too appealing.

I decided to put my apprehension aside to see if it is worth doing activities that I've always been hesitant to do alone, and what it's like flying solo.

1. Enjoying a meal – without any distractions

Starting off with baby steps, I decided to have a meal by myself. It's honestly not a big deal for someone like me who enjoys my alone time, but I wanted to take it up a notch – no distracting myself with any shows or scrolling through social media on my phone.

Instead, I challenged myself to focus completely on my food and take it as a time for self-reflection.

Being in the mood for fried chicken, I hopped on my trusty food delivery app foodpanda to satisfy my cravings without breaking a sweat. Turns out, foodpanda is currently having its me-time promotion which means I don't have to break the bank too!

With delivery fees starting from as low as 99 cents – with no minimum spend – my meal was an absolute steal. I chose the boneless chicken set meal from Wingstop, along with a can of Ayataka green tea to wash it all down.

Not only was my food more affordable than usual, it arrived in a jiffy without any delays.

2. Retail therapy

To some, shopping is deemed as a social activity. Whether it's because they don't want to fend off retail staff alone, or simply want a second opinion on their potential purchases.

While I do appreciate a friend's advice every now and then, I do find it refreshing to go window shopping on my own. The next activity on my list was to get some retail therapy and run a few errands that I've been putting off for a while.

I hit up my nearest shopping mall, and surprisingly, without the distractions of a companion, I was able to complete my to-do list within a mere hour. I picked up some groceries and snacks for the week, got a new pair of sandals to replace my old ones and replenished some skin care necessities.

Shopping alone may be less entertaining than doing it with friends, but it was definitely 100 per cent more productive.

3. Going for a picnic

Out of all the activities I've tried, this takes the cake to be one most outside of my comfort zone.

When it comes to picnics, what I love most is catching up with friends over our favourite food, chatting for hours in a well-shaded spot and soaking in the sun. Well, if I'm flying solo today, it might be hard to achieve that same experience.

Good grub was still a must though, and I hopped on foodpanda again to save myself the trouble of cooking and bringing the food to the park. Thanks to foodpanda's me-time promotion, I got my picnic spread from 4 Fingers and I Love Taimei at low delivery fees from only 99 cents.

It was a sumptuous feast for one: a three-piece chicken combo and mozzarella cheese sticks from 4 Fingers, as well as fried enoki mushrooms and a refreshing milk tea from I Love Taimei to complete the meal.

To curb against any boredom on my solo picnic, I even brought along a book. But being surrounded by the tranquillity at Singapore Botanic Gardens, I didn't have to worry at all.

From people watching to slowly savouring my food, the sun was down before I knew it.

4. Singing karaoke

Mini karaoke booths used to be a fad in Singapore, but it seemed like they have vanished in recent years. Luckily, it's still possible to book a room for one pax at popular karaoke places such as Teo Heng KTV Studio.

I decided to give this activity a shot and managed to book a slot at the nearest outlet. It did initially feel foreign to be in the room by myself, but I got into the mood quickly after adding my list of must-sing anthems into the queue.

And the perks of singing alone? No worries about being a microphone hogger and you are free to choose any songs you fancy.

5. Watching a movie

For someone who usually prefers chatting while watching a movie, catching one alone felt unnerving for me. Who was I going to discuss the scenes, or laugh and bawl with?

Pushing my worries aside, I bought a ticket to one of the most raved about movies recently, Barbie.

Living up to the hype, the movie had me chortling away but also immensely moved and nostalgic. In fact, Barbie was so enjoyable that I found myself not even minding the fact that I was there alone.

Would I watch another movie solo? No questions about that. I'm already looking forward to experiencing another genre.

No fear in flying solo

From going on a picnic to catching a movie, I've come to realise that going solo isn't as intimidating as people make it out to be.

In fact, I'm of the camp that spending time on your own should be normalised. Plus, the benefits are aplenty. It's a chance to understand yourself better, boost your confidence, cultivate a sense of independence – and the list goes on.

With foodpanda's me-time promotion, it has become easier to reclaim some much-needed personal time. The convenience brought about by foodpanda and the low delivery fee (from 99 cents!) free up your time and energy, so you can focus on what truly matters.

A heads-up, foodpanda's me-time promotion is available for a limited time only, terms and conditions apply. Wait no more and savour some quality alone time yourself today!

This article is brought to you in partnership with foodpanda.

yukiling@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.