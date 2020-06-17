I tried Alexis Ren's abs workout challenge for a week and here's how it turned out

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn’t claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Want to know how to get great ab lines in 10 minutes? In this episode, Rachell puts the Alexis Ren abs workout to the test.

Alexis Ren is an American Internet celebrity and model, who is well-known for her well-defined body shape and of course, her abs.

The idea behind the 10-minute abs workout is to perform 20 exercises, each lasting 30 seconds, without a break in between.

Watch as Rachell tries out the abs workout challenge for a week and find out if it actually works!

