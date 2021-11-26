I tried to be a DJ for a day and this was how it went

The death of the nightlife scene has been looming since Singapore slapped the Circuit Breaker last year in 2020.

And while it remains uncertain on the resumption of clubs and discotheques in Singapore, people are still finding ways to relive their greatest moments in the club - sans the dance floor.

Some might go out for a few tipples with their friends, while others prefer to have their own mini house parties in the comfort of their own homes.

But what could be better than hosting your own gathering at home? Being the DJ of your own party, of course.

Now, it goes without saying that everyone (presumably) understands what a DJ is and does in the clubs. They make a huge difference in creating the right atmosphere for the night and it's definitely more to it than just matching beats.

You're learning to match your own musical expressions with the desires of the audience and mastering the skill of playing a flawless set takes a lot of hard work and practice.

Naturally, for someone who loves going to clubs and parties with some of my favourite guest DJs in attendance, I was fascinated by how DJs go about their routines playing in front of big crowds.

So in hopes of picking up a skill (let alone mastering it) amidst this ongoing pandemic, I thought the best way to hone my skills is to learn from the pros themselves - in this case, the guys from Beats Boutique.

About Beats Boutique

PHOTO: Instagram/@tangathedj, Instagram/@djstephenday

DJ schools are becoming really popular in Singapore recently, and for good reason. In this case, if you're looking to have a crash course on how to DJ or even improve your skills to pursue a new music career, then Beats Boutique is a beginner-friendly place to start your journey.

Founded by DJ Tang and Stephen Day, the two DJs have their own fair share of experiences after helming the decks at countless locations including Avenue at Marquee, Tanjong Beach Club, Butter Factory, Kilo,

Ce La Vi, Zirca, Rebel, Avalon, Stereo Lab, Pangaea, Ultra Music Festival, Zouk, Zoukout, just a few to name. With their vast knowledge of deck skills under their belts, it comes as no surprise that they can turn anyone into a DJ, including me.

Here, the classes range from a three-hour one-time experience session that's great for small groups or individuals, and they also have ten week packages that are primarily targeted for those who are looking to seriously master the skill of being a DJ.

The set-up

PHOTO: Beats Boutique

When I arrived for my first session, I was really amazed with the set-up of the studio itself. It was fully furnished with turntables, an extensive collection of vinyl records, and of course, an amazing sound system to boot.

The bright neon pink neon sign on the wall also made for a great photo op and it definitely boosted the ambience of the studio itself.

The experience

PHOTO: Beats Boutique

At first, it was overwhelming to have the turntables laid out right before my eyes and with absolutely no knowledge of being a DJ, you could tell that I was absolutely nervous. There were a ton of buttons and cue levers that I was unfamiliar with but it did take some time getting used to as well.

For the first hour of the session, I was getting acquainted with the important buttons and cue levers to use. Of course, if you're not an amateur like me, then you'd probably zoom past this part of the class.

Thankfully, DJ Tang also known as Matt, and Stephen were really patient and informative with their introduction into DJ-ing - which is great, because I get to have a clearer overview of the basics.

Then for the second hour, I got to learn everything I needed to know about matching beats, finding the right BPM for each song, and essentially just practicing the whole motion of it so I could get used to the turntables and everything else in between.

At this point, I found that I got progressively better and I wasn't as much of a lost sheep as I was an hour before.

And without a doubt, the last hour was my favourite part of the afternoon. Reason being: I got the opportunity to make my own mix. Yes, you read that right. After those few hours, it was hard to believe that I was walking out with my own mix.

Obviously, I didn't single-handedly do it on my own, but with Matt and Stephen's guidance throughout, I was able to pull through an entire set without messing up, or so I thought. I recorded the whole entire mix within 20 minutes or so and I even got to shoot my own album cover for my mix - I mean, what more could you ask for?

I felt at ease, and I can definitely understand why DJs enjoy doing what they do. It's exciting to play with different beats, experiment with different genres and generally have lots of fun while grooving along to your favourite tunes with your friends.

Overall verdict

PHOTO: Her World Online

In a nutshell, I've genuinely picked up a lot of things throughout the course of the session and it didn't feel like I was attending a class/workshop. Even while taking a few breaks, I still managed to learn a lot from the guys at Beats Boutique and I also had my own fair share of fun playing around with the turntables too.

More importantly, I also liked how I also have my own mix to listen to even after the workshop. (If you're wondering what it sounds like, you can have a listen to it here.)

Given a chance to attend more classes, I'll definitely go back in a heartbeat to learn more about mastering the skill. Besides, while I've no plans on being a DJ in the future, it's still good to know and learn more about it.

So would I recommend it? If you're really into music, looking to pick up a new skill or even if you miss listening to the mixes in the clubs and you want to be proud of making your own mix, then this workshop is your best bet at kickstarting a new hobby that you'll definitely love.

How much does it cost?

PHOTO: Beats Boutique

Covering all the fundamentals of DJ mixing, Beats Boutique offers a beginner-friendly crash course that you can attend individually or even with your small group of friends (up to three students).

The course of each session per student is $200 for single sessions (three hours), $675 onwards for five-week course (1.5 hours each), and $1,215 onwards for 10-week course (1.5 hours each).

For more information, visit their website at www.beats-boutique-sg.com or follow them on Instagram for more updates.

This article was first published in Her World Online.