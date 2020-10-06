I tried beauty hacks from TikTok and here's what worked for me

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Seen some beauty tips online but not sure if it works? In this episode, Rachell tests out different TikTok beauty hacks and lets you know if it's worth trying out!

From learning how to draw the perfect eyeliner to curling your eyelashes with a blow dryer, there are plenty of ways to change up your makeup routine for the better.

Watch the video to find out Rachell's favourite beauty hack and what works or doesn't!

