I tried being a dad for a day... and it made me appreciate my father more

It’s Father’s Day this weekend, and while fathers may not be the most expressive when it comes to showing care and concern, that doesn't mean they love us any less.

Their love is often shown in other ways, be it through providing for the family or fixing things around the house.

Just how difficult is it to be a dad? It's definitely no walk in the park, as Timo finds out.

We challenged Timo to take on the role of a father and take care of his 4-year-old niece Hannah for an entire day.

How will he fare? Watch the video to find out.

editor@asiaone.com