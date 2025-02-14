I tried being a Minion at USS's latest attraction, and I went bananas

Of all the assignments I've covered in my career as a reporter, this might have been one of the most unusual ones.

My colleague Chin Wee and I were tasked this morning (Feb 14, Valentine's Day of all days!) to join a supervillain leader and his esteemed assistants on their mission to conquer the world.

You might have heard of Gru and his stubby, yellow googly-eyed Minions. Below is our field report.

Recruitment began today at their newly opened property, aptly named Illumination's Minion Land located at Universal Studios Singapore.

We valiantly entered a quaint house called Minion Mayhem first to transform ourselves into a Minion.

After a briefing by Gru, where we were also introduced to his daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes, all of us recruits were led to sit in movable pods.

We went through an immersive ride through Gru's vast lab and the process was thrilling; but alas, owing to a screw-up, our transformation was not successful. Chin Wee and I remain human.

Still, we took the chance to explore the candy-coloured Minion Land, where there are also the musical carousel Buggie Boogie and the Silly Swirly, a monster ride that ferries you into the sky.

There is a restaurant for the ravenous, game booths and a large shop for those who wish to purchase souvenirs.

From time to time, the Minions as well as Gru, his wife Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes also came out to dance and mingle with the recruits for photos.

Life as a banana-loving Minion appears to be full of merriment and excitement.

While Chin Wee and I were regrettably unable to become one, we encourage you and your little ones to go forth and be a Minion.

Universal Studios Singapore's new attraction Illumination's Minion Land, based on the world in the movies Despicable Me, is located at the area where Madagascar used to be.

Universal Studios Singapore tickets retail from $76 per adult and $59 per child. Visit Resorts World Sentosa's website for more details.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 7pm

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com