I tried Fenty skin products before everyone else did and here's my honest review

There hasn't been a lot of times in my 18 years as a media professional where I had to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to learn about new launches. So when I had to do that just to get my hands on Rihanna's new Fenty Skin Start'rs-the three core skincare products that launch globally tomorrow on fentyskin.com-I couldn't help but feel a little excited to try the products before the rest of the world does.

I received Fenty Skin's Total Cleans'R, Fat Water and Hydra Vizor about three days ahead of its global launch (it launches on the website on July 31, US time), which means, I started using the products three days ago for this review.

Before we get too deep into the review, you should know my skin is mildly sensitive, oily yet dehydrated. I'm 37 and am not basic when it comes to my skincare regime. I love my three-serums step (yes I count layering three different serums on my face as a singular step) in my day and night routines. Got my disclaimer? OK, here we go!

The packaging

Love the matte and subtle but very chic packaging. Fenty Skin products do not come in shrinkwrap or boxes as the brand aims to minimise packaging to reduce waste as much as possible. I mean, when was the last time you kept your skincare products in the boxes they came in after you've started using them? Fenty Skin did away with them from the get-go. Kudos!

Plus, the packaging is made with post-consumer recycled bottles so they can be continuously recycled. And the Hydra Vizor is also refillable. Props to Fenty Skin for these efforts!

Total Cleans'R Remove-It-All Cleanser, US$25

Usually, I reach out for my cleanser in the mornings or evenings with wet hands, so the chances of me dropping the bottles' detachable caps or lids are pretty high. This boasts a twist-open/close cap that reduces potential clumsiness.

The rich and slightly sticky cream texture has a fruity scent (from its main ingredient Barbados cherries) that I find refreshing. I know some people don't fancy fragrances in skincare products but I personally love it as they rarely have a negative reaction on my skin. I mix the cleanser with a little water to lather it up into a fairly thick foam. I spread it all over my face, areas around my eyes included and after I wash it off, I gave it some minutes before I move on to the next step to let my skin feel the aftermath of the one-step cleanser that claims to remove all traces of makeup while cleansing the face.

So did it really remove all makeup? I tried it with concealer, eyeshadow and eyeliner on and I'm happy to report that it lived up to its name. I also love how my skin felt afterward - it felt thoroughly cleansed but without that tightness you feel sometimes when you've over-cleansed your face. Instant love for this product and this is also my favourite out of the three!

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, US$28

I love its colour but I love the name more! The directions on the packaging didn't indicate that I had to use a cotton pad to apply this and since the bottle has the word "serum", I figured it might be better to pour Fat Water onto my palms instead and pat it onto my face.

It has a similar scent to the cleanser, but just a tad sweeter. It contains Barbados cherries as a key ingredient too, alongside niacinamide (an ingredient that helps to treat acne).

I have to say, the formula is thick, but despite its texture, it absorbs superbly quickly into the skin. My skin felt moist and comfortable after application but honestly, it didn't as feel hydrated as it would feel if I were to apply my usual serum. This is when the three-serums-for-day-and-night un-basic skincare lover in me knows I need more than just Fat Water. This could work for you if you don't have dehydrated skin as I do.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, US$35

I am very, very picky when it comes to picking my day moisturiser.

Firstly, I do like having UV protection in my day moisturiser so Hydra Vizor ticks the box.

Secondly, I don't like formulas that are too rich because I don't want to go on the rest of the day looking like my face is a greasy pan.

But I don't want it to be too light where I do not feel my skin is hydrated enough to last the day. Hydra Vizor definitely fulfils my non-greasy requirement.

It also absorbs really quickly into my face and doesn't leave a chalky finish, unlike a few skincare products with sun protection that I've tried. Containing wild watermelon and aloe, Hydra Vizor has a light melon and coconut scent. It also has hyaluronic acid, a key ingredient to ensure hydration in our skins. My face does feel balmy and dewy upon application but after an hour, I do feel I need reapplication for more hydration. Again, this might work better if your skin isn't as dehydrated as mine.

Fenty Skin will be available in Sephora in Singapore at the end of 2020.