I tried this foundation the internet is talking about to see if it's worth the hype

I like to apply it with my fingers and then dab it into my skin with the Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge using the curved side.

Despite being a full coverage foundation, it felt weightless, didn’t look cakey and gave my skin a dewy, luminous glow.

If you’re looking to sheer it out, just apply the foundation at the centre of your face, and then blend out towards the edges of your face.

Another thing I really like about this foundation is that is really lives up to the “longwear” label it has. I even wore it to the Singapore Grand Prix and when checked my face in the mirror when I got home later that night, it hadn’t slipped or moved.

On regular days, I didn’t have to touch it up through the day, but I do find that it wears better over a primer.

I am happy to report that I now have a favourite Fenty Beauty foundation that works for my dry skin, but those with combination or even mildly oily skin might still prefer the original Pro Filt’r Foundation as this one might be too shiny for these skin types.

TARTE BABASSU FOUNDCEALER MULTI-TASKING FOUNDATION SPF 20, $60

I’m all about (skincare and) foundations that will give my dry skin a healthy, dewy glow. So when I saw an acquaintance wearing the Tarte Babassu Foundcealer™ Multi-Tasking Foundation SPF 20 and her skin glowing like she had just come back from a vacation instead of organising a fairly stressful event, I knew I had to try it.

Finding a shade for my medium skin was not difficult as Tarte has a wide range of shades that are divided into Light, Fair, Medium, Deep, and undertones—Sand, Neutral, Honey to give you an idea.

I wear 42N Tan Neutral, which works perfectly for my medium skin tone with neutral undertones (how to tell your skin tone), and I apply it with a sponge for light to medium coverage.