I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?

How much plastic waste do you generate in a day?

A question that has never crossed my mind until I watched a documentary about the detrimental effect plastic has on marine life.

With so many green initiatives going on these days, we were curious to find out the amount of plastic used in the office and went around collecting a day's worth of plastic waste.

Needless to say, it stretched across the surface of a table and looking at it made my stomach turn.

The amount of plastic waste collected at the end of the day in the office.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

THREE-DAY PLASTIC-FREE CHALLENGE

I decided to go on a plastic-free challenge for three days just to find out how easy (or difficult) it is to remove plastic from my life.

However, I broke the challenge on the very first day by absent-mindedly dabao-ing fruit juice in the morning and made a mental note to bring along a water bottle to lunch to store my teh-o peng.

For the next two days, no matter how hard I tried to avoid using plastic, it inevitably made its presence known. Or perhaps I was simply more conscious of the many things in our daily lives that are made of plastic — tissue packets, plastic bottles used to store soap, and wooden chopsticks wrapped in plastic are just some examples.

But, a little change goes a long way, so I decided to find alternatives for single-use plastic.

BRING REUSABLE BAGS

Start your eco-friendly journey by bringing your own reusable bags to supermarkets, and avoid buying items stored in plastic wrappers.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

From Sept 16, NTUC FairPrice will be the first supermarket in Singapore to launch a 'No Plastic Bag' trial month at seven FairPrice, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets.