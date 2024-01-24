I tried KFC's first-ever halal chicken bak kwa, and here's my honest review

There's a first time for everything, right?

In my three decades of existence, I've never had a taste of bak kwa (promise).

This processed meat product typically made of pork is a snack often eaten during Chinese New Year.

KFC has decided to enter the game by releasing its first-ever halal Chicken Bak Kwa feast, which includes the Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch fried chicken and Chicken Bak Kwa Burger.

But let's cut to the chase, the halal chicken bak kwa is clearly the most eye-catching addition to the menu.

Popping the cherry

Let's caveat this with the fact that I have absolutely no frame of reference as to what I should expect from a slice of bak kwa.

Growing up, I've had my fair share of dendeng, which is thinly sliced dried meat popular in Indonesian cuisine, so I get the sense that this will also be a sweet-salty snack.

First, let's talk about the price. In comparison to the typical pork bak kwa, KFC's version is considerably cheaper.

A 50g slice goes for $2.95 with any purchase. For context, we've seen Applewood Sliced Pork bak kwa retailing for $88 per kg lately.

So that's a good start.

Before having my first bite, I took a second look to ensure a halal certification was present on the packaging.

It certainly was—so don't come policing me on that, thank you.

While I did have high hopes for KFC's Chicken Bak Kwa, the honest truth is that the taste was rather uninspiring.

It was just too sweet for my liking.

"It's supposed to be sweet."

Yes, I can hear you whispering this under your breath but this just wasn't an enjoyable experience for me.

I had no qualms with the texture but it tasted too one-dimensional.

Spices such as five-spice powder and coriander were part of the ingredients list, but I got the sense that it was overwhelmed by the sugar content.

After munching on a few more slices, I realised that the chicken bak kwa lacked a moreish factor, crucial in any quality snack.

I shared it among some colleagues, and the reactions were mixed.

Many immediately worked out that this was not pork bak kwa but had no real issues with it, flavour-wise.

One co-worker who isn't a fan of pork gave it a thumbs up and found it "quite enjoyable".

"It definitely tastes like chicken and different from traditional bak kwa, but that's what I like about it. It's worth a try for sure," she added.

Saving grace

Thankfully, the Chicken Bak Kwa Burger ($8.20 ala carte) and Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch ($4.80 for one-piece ala carte) fared better.

At its core, the burger is a Zinger burger generously sprinkled with KFC's Chicken Bak Kwa.

A nice touch is that the crispy Zinger fillet is coated with a smoky and savoury seasoning, giving the burger a peppery kick.

With every bite, you'd get some Chicken Bak Kwa bits, and to be honest, it's a bit of a gamechanger.

Having them in small quantities within a burger meant that the sweetness was no longer an issue.

The Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch would be one for the fried-chicken lovers among us.

It's the same formula as the burger, with the addition of the smoky and savoury seasoning and further topped with Chicken Bak Kwa bits.

Personally, I preferred the burger as there were more flavours involved (from the bun, mayonnaise and lettuce).

But if you're a fan of KFC's fried chicken, then opt for the Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch instead.

Enjoy this spread of Chicken Bak Kwa feast from Jan 24 to Feb 22.

Customers who spend a minimum of $10 at any KFC outlet islandwide can get their hands on limited-edition KFC Huat Red Packets.

