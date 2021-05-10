I tried learning my grandma's well-loved ngoh hiang recipe — and it was easier than I thought

My family has always bonded over food.

Whether it was my grandma's ngoh hiang (deep fried meat rolls), my mum's chicken stew or my uncle's babi pongteh (braised pork in fermented soy bean sauce), we devour homemade delicacies with much fervour.

Since I was little, my extended family has always visited my grandma for dinners during the weekends.

But my grandma, being 88 this year, is no longer in tip-top condition to cook up a storm weekly.

During the circuit breaker period, she spent even less time cooking since we couldn't visit her for meals.

In order to learn her well-loved ngoh hiang and to spend more time with my grandma, I decided to learn the ways from her.

Grandma in her element. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Gathering specific ingredients from specific locations

After a short phone call with her, I went to the market bright and early to get the specific ingredients from the specific stores she mentioned.

"You have to get the tiger soy sauce with the green cap. For the Chinese celery, just get $0.50 worth; you don't need more than that. Also, get the dried beancurd skin from the corner store of the Sims Vista Market," she said.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

Minced pork (if you are buying it from the wet markets, just get the butcher to mince it once) - 1kg

Prawns (preferably wild-caught sea prawns for that extra bite) - 1kg

Chinese celery - $0.50 worth

Water chestnut - 15 pieces

Shallot - 6 pieces

Five-spice powder - 1 packet

White pepper - to taste

Soy sauce - to taste

White sugar - to taste

Egg - 3 large ones

Plain flour - start with 1 handful and add more until the mixture is slightly gooey

Dried beancurd skin - 2 sheets

Cooking oil - for frying

Pandan leaf - 1

In case you were interested, here are the exact frying oil, soy sauce and plain flour she used. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Just as I was doing a flat lay of all the ingredients, my grandma, who is used to prepping food fast and fuss-free, was already hurrying me to get to work: "Why haven't you prepared the ingredients!"

Chopping up prawns into paste. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Squatting on the floor with a chopper was a new experience to me, but I did not dare show signs of weaknesses for my grandma has been doing this since her teens. I have a new-found admiration for her.

While I prepped the prawns, she did all the preparation work for rest of the ingredients — diced the shallots, water chestnuts, Chinese celery and wiped the salted beancurd skin with a dry towel.

Prepping shallots, water chestnuts and Chinese celery. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Next, all the ingredients were strewn into a basin and mixed till they became a sticky, gooey, beautiful mess.

Putting everything together into a sticky mixture. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Now we roll.

Or rather, she did, because she got slightly annoyed at how slow I was.

That's about the amount of ingredients that go into one roll. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Turning raw ingredients into something edible

Wrap it all up and get ready for some frying. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Once you have all the ngoh hiang ready, load up the oil in a frying pan and add some pandan leaves to infuse it.

Soak some pandan leaves into the oil prior the frying. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

And in they go — we're a step closer to having some crispy meat rolls.

Golden-brown ngoh hiang is where it's at. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

And since my grandma was so vague about how long to cook it, I decided to put my timer to good use.

Yes, I timed the frying time down to the seconds. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

If you're too lazy to use a timer, "golden brown" is the name of the game.

Verdict

Resulted with a total of 20 golden rolls for my family and friends. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

After a morning (and a whole afternoon) of prepping and frying, the end results were 20 golden brown ngoh hiang that's worth the time and the effort.

The bonding aspect though, priceless.

lynette@asiaone.com