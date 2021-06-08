I tried to make my own Mr Coconut shake at home and I'll never queue for it again

In case you've been living under a rock, bubble tea is out and coconut shakes are in.

Okay, I may be exaggerating. But judging from the snaking queues at Mr Coconut stalls island-wide — even during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) — the coconut milkshake craze isn't dying any time soon.

Tired of queueing 15 to 20 minutes at a time just to get my Mr Coconut fix, I decided to attempt my own rendition of their classic coconut shake (from $4.40) — and I'm pretty pleased with the results.

Ingredients

Makes one serving (500ml)

1/2 cup coconut water

1/2 cup coconut flesh

2 to 3 scoops coconut ice cream

About 7 ice cubes

Steps

Add ice, coconut water and ice cream into a blender. Blend until the mixture is smooth. Add coconut flesh. Blend for a few more seconds. Be careful not to overdo it if you prefer the coconut flesh to remain pulpy. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

Customise your own shake

The recipe was sweet enough for me (I usually go for the 25 per cent sugar level) but you can always sweeten it with syrup, stevia or honey.

You can also go crazy on the toppings and add Oreos or other fruits.

For maximum indulgence, serve the shake with an extra scoop of ice cream on top.

Verdict: Remarkably similar to Mr Coconut

The creamy coconut shake was a hit with my family and tasted identical to the Mr Coconut one — creamy and refreshing, with the perfect amount of pulp.

Cost wise, it's not too far off from the ones sold at Mr Coconut. The coconut, which is good for about two servings, cost me $3. The ice cream was $8.90, but I still have about two thirds of it left. This works out to an estimated $4.40 per serving.

But perhaps the best part about making your own Mr Coconut at home is that the entire shake took about 10 minutes to put together — no queueing needed.

