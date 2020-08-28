I tried making Fann Wong's fudge loaf cake and know why Christopher and Zed Lee finished it so quickly

The end of circuit breaker meant the resumption of our normal lives somewhat, and with that, some hobbies that we picked up might have ended with us no longer needing to stay home.

That's not the case for Fann Wong, though. She's continued to share what's she's been up to in the kitchen and with her oven, well after the end of circuit breaker.

To mark Chinese Valentine's Day on Monday (August 25), she put up a video and recipe of her fudge loaf cake. Husband Christopher Lee and son Zed must have devoured it quite quickly, as despite the huge loaf in the image, Fann proudly proclaimed on social media that it was "out of stock already".

七夕情人节快乐❤️❤️❤️和我的小情人一起做情人巧克力FUDGE蛋糕🍰❤️ Here’s the recipe ❤️❤️❤️ Chocolate Fudge Loaf Cake Ingredients 2 Large eggs 200g... Posted by Fann Wong 范文芳 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Here's my attempt at Fann's fudge loaf cake recipe, where I halved the ingredients to fit a smaller pan.

Ingredients

For a 21.5cm x 11.5cm loaf pan

Loaf cake

60g cocoa powder

125ml hot water

1 egg

100g caster sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

63ml vegetable oil

113 all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

Fudge

30g cocoa powder

1 tsp corn flour

50g caster sugar

1/8 tsp salt

125ml full cream milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

8g butter

Steps

Loaf cake

1. Add hot water and cocoa powder to a bowl and mix well to get a chocolate mixture

2. Add egg, caster sugar, vanilla extract and vegetable oil into a bowl and mix well till you get a smooth pale yellow mixture.

3. Sieve in all-purpose flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder into mixture.

4. Add in the chocolate mixture to the batter and whisk well.

5. Pour batter into a loaf tin lined with baking powder. Tap the pan on the table to remove any air pockets in the mixture. Place into an oven that has been pre-heated to 175 degree Celcius and bake for 50 to 55 mins.

Chocolate fudge

1. Place cocoa powder, corn flour, caster sugar and salt into a saucepan and stir well.

2. Add milk and vanilla extract to the saucepan.

3. Place the saucepan on low heat and add butter. Stir until mixture is smooth and pour according to preference over the loaf cake.

The verdict: It's easier than it looks and we're not surprised that Chris and Zed cleaned it up

It may not be as big as Fann's loaf as I didn't have as big a tin as she does, but it's still pretty impressive-looking.

And though the list of ingredients looks intimidating and long, the steps are not too complicated, and you don't even need a mixer — hand power is more than enough for this recipe.

The resulting cake is moist and spongy, with the sweetness from the fudge perfectly complementing the cake. My taste testers highly recommended ensuring that there is fudge with each bite of the cake that you take. If you were a circuit baker who has since hung up your oven mittens, this is an easy yet delicious recipe to get back in the baking game.

kailun@asiaone.com