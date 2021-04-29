I tried making 'toys' for my nephews with everyday trash — and I'll never waste money on store-bought ones again

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Living with toddlers is an everyday struggle.

A struggle of having your mobile phones, TV remote controls, and random belongings 'stolen' by them, that is.

If you have been around toddlers long enough, you'd probably agree that they love what the adults are obsessed with (read: smartphones and remotes) more than actual store-bought toys.

To put an end to my woes, I gave my twin nephews their very own handheld device — highly controversial I know, but read on.

I also gave the 14-month-olds a switch, a night light, and a (bubble tea) cup full of ping pong balls. In return, they gave me 15 minutes of peace. A pretty good deal, I'd say.

Bright-coloured balls are great for this project. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Intrigued yet? Here's what I did: I got all of the aforementioned items, found a few recyclable coffee pod boxes, kitchen towel roll, random ribbons and strings from past years' festivities, and stuck them onto a board.

And that was how I made my very own busy board – a highly sought after 'toy' to encourage sensory play, which is said to improve fine motor skills, develop logic, and facilitate exploration, with children these days.

The DIY busy board I created with mostly recycled items. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Saving money while saving the earth

While busy boards are readily available on the market, a quick search online reveals that one simple busy board would cost on the upwards of $80.

Yes, a $300 busy board exists. PHOTO: Screengrab from Etsy

Save yourself some money while saving the earth with a DIY busy board that costs you just a fraction of a store-bought one.

All you have to do is briefly scour through everyday trash to recycle them with this DIY project. By looking at everyday objects with new eyes, you get ideas on ways to breathe life into them.

According to WWF, over 900 million kg of plastic waste is discarded every year in Singapore alone. Just 4 per cent of this is recycled.

To do my tiny part in saving the earth, here are some items that I've chosen to recycle: coffee pod boxes, kitchen towel roll, bubble tea cup, leftover cloth and zippers from other DIY projects, ribbons and strings from past years' Christmas presents, an old wall switch, a calculator and a pair of bookends I wasn't using anymore.

I go through a box once a week — just imagine the amount of waste. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

These KOI cups are super sturdy — perfect to be part of toddlers' busy board. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Other items you need: velcro tapes, glue, (a sturdy enough) board, ping pong balls, cotton wool, hooks with adhesives in the back, and a battery-operated night light.

A quick DIY

First, I scrolled through Pinterest to get an idea of how others built their busy boards and what would suit my nephews best.

Next, I did a rough sketch of the things I want on my busy board.

Just a very rough sketch of the things I wanted on my busy board. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Then, I gathered all the things I have at home, made a shopping list of the things I need, and went shopping. To make things easier, I have chosen to buy the things I need at just two locations — Art Friend and Daiso.

From Art Friend, grab some glue, velcro tapes and a board that is sturdy and big enough to hold everything you need.

At Daiso, get ping pong balls, cotton wool, hooks with adhesives in the back, and a battery-operated night light.

It shouldn't cost you more than $20 for everything.

Hopefully the kids will stop 'stealing' your TV remote controls with these to keep them occupied. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Here's a shopping list of everything you might need:

Foam board ($11.90 from Art Friend)

Glitter sponge or a piece of construction paper to make a cylindrical funnel

A bubble tea cup – washed and dried, of course

Ping pong balls ($2 for a pack of six from Daiso)

Coffee pod boxes

Cotton wool ($2 for four coloured ones in a pack from Daiso)

Felt cloth

Hooks with adhesives ($2 for a pack of three; I got two packs from Daiso)

A couple of random ribbons, strings of varying textures

A kitchen towel roll

Battery-operated touch night light ($2 from Daiso)

A wall switch ($2 from Daiso)

A compact remote control or a calculator

Zippers

A strong-hold glue

Velcro tapes ($4 from Art Friend)

The toddlers were most intrigued by this $2 touch night light. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Putting it together took me less than an hour. Just follow your sketch and start by glueing various textured items in the coffee pod boxes.Then stick on the velcro tapes at the back of everything, place them in an aesthetically pleasing manner and you've got yourself a busy board!

Finally, it's time for the play test.

The kids, Lewis, Levin and my 2-year-old niece Rebecca Yap, were obsessed with it for quite a while. An achievement, I'd say. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Verdict: the kids loved it, and so did the kids at heart!

The 'big kids' loved the busy board too. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Less toys, more joy

Using velcro tapes made the busy board much more customisable. You can just replace the 'toys' when they are destroyed or when the children get bored of them.

Velcro tapes make things so much easier. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Also, if you need the spare night light or calculator? Just pull it off. Easy peasy.

The next time I'm refreshing this board, I'm going to recycle my old bicycle bell or perhaps add that old Christmas ornament with bells attached to it.

Don't you just love the sound of it already?

lynette@asiaone.com