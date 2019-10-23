I tried a moisturiser for your lady bits (that you can use on your face and body, too)

I have a confession to make. Perhaps this might be a little TMI, but I am a regular user of panty liners.
Honestly, I think it's all in my mind, but I feel like it keeps the vaginal area a little fresher.
The problem though, is that every time I get a Brazilian waxing, the therapist always comments that the area is dry.
But bad habits are hard to break, right? So when the new Two Lips Pout was sent over, I was intrigued.
Its claims? A hydrating serum to supercharge your skin - your vulva and the rest of your body - with moisture.
Two Lips is a brand of skincare products designed especially for a woman's most intimate area, the vulva.
The collection not only meets a woman's feminine-care needs, but is also able to address their skincare issues at the same time.
It's the brainchild of Spa Esprit Group's Cynthia Chua, and was launched in August 2018 with Blackout, the first activated-charcoal mask for the vulva. This was followed by blemish fighter Undercover and skin-tone brightener Diamond.
The newest Two Lips products to join the family, in October, are Pout, a moisturising serum (see our review below) and Bumpps, a serum that soothes and clears the vulva area with its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as offers sebum-control benefits for the face.
What It Is: A lightweight hydrator for the vulva area. It instantly soothes and quenches dry skin, plumping it and keeping skin soft and supple. It has also been dermatologically and gynaecologically tested to be safe to use on all skin types, and on the face and body too. Key Ingredients: Low molecular hyaluronic acid. Pout contains 95 per cent pure hyaluronic acid. It is also free of parabens, sulphates and petrochemicals. Texture: A gel-like lotion that, when massaged into the skin, " breaks apart" like water. Results: The gel-like texture was great as it absorbed quickly - I was a little worried about having to stand around in my room bottomless waiting for the area to, er… dry. It's also fragrance-free, which is better for sensitive skin - medical professionals have said that vulva skin can be a little more sensitive than the skin on the face and the rest of the body. My skin felt instantly softer and soothed after application. I might have been imagining it, but it also left the skin feeling a little more refreshed too. I've been using this regularly for a week now, and I have to admit that my vulva area seems less irritable and dry. And since Two Lips products can also be used on the face and body, I decided to apply Pout onto my freshly shaved legs too. On the upside, it doesn't leave a tacky finish behind, so I could get dressed right after. Plus, it's great for Singapore's humid weather, because no one wants to walk around feeling sticky or uncomfortable. The only downside, though, is that you'll have to apply a fair bit to cover a larger area, like the legs, as the product tends to get absorbed really fast. Two Lips Pout costs $180 for 30ml. This article was first published in Her World Online.
