I tried a moisturiser for your lady bits (that you can use on your face and body, too)

I have a confession to make. Perhaps this might be a little TMI, but I am a regular user of panty liners.

Honestly, I think it's all in my mind, but I feel like it keeps the vaginal area a little fresher.

The problem though, is that every time I get a Brazilian waxing, the therapist always comments that the area is dry.

But bad habits are hard to break, right? So when the new Two Lips Pout was sent over, I was intrigued.

Its claims? A hydrating serum to supercharge your skin - your vulva and the rest of your body - with moisture.

Two Lips is a brand of skincare products designed especially for a woman's most intimate area, the vulva.

The collection not only meets a woman's feminine-care needs, but is also able to address their skincare issues at the same time.

It's the brainchild of Spa Esprit Group's Cynthia Chua, and was launched in August 2018 with Blackout, the first activated-charcoal mask for the vulva. This was followed by blemish fighter Undercover and skin-tone brightener Diamond.

The newest Two Lips products to join the family, in October, are Pout, a moisturising serum (see our review below) and Bumpps, a serum that soothes and clears the vulva area with its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as offers sebum-control benefits for the face.