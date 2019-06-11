I tried the newest foundations at Sephora to see if they are worth the $$$

When makeup legend Pat McGrath launches a foundation, you sit up and take notice.
After all, this is the makeup artist that sends runway models down the aisle with skin that looks real and glowing—almost as if they have absolutely no makeup on.
And if that’s the look you’re going for, then yes, the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation is for you.
But keep in mind that you will also need to have skin that is as clear and blemish-free as a model who eats clean and works out every day, because this foundation can be fairly unforgiving.
Available in 36 shades—divided into light, light medium, medium, medium deep and deep—it’s fairly easy to find a shade that is an exact match to your skin tone.
My shade is Medium 15, but I think I could also work with Medium 14.
A couple of pumps of this foundation will give you dewy, second skin-like finish, which I absolutely love.
However, used on its own, it can slip and slide around a bit given the heat and humidity, so I layered it over a primer.
Since I have dry skin, I used a hydrating primer and that further enhanced the dewiness and I’m not complaining.
Once I had my primer on, I swiped on the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation with my fingers, because apparently that’s how Pat McGrath applies foundation backstage at fashion shows—with her hands.
The Pat McGrath Labs website also recommends applying the foundation with your fingers. But I was obviously doing something wrong, because it just looked streaky when I was done.
So after applying it with my hands, I followed with the bounce-bounce-bounce motions of the BeautyBlender to ensure a seamless finish.
Because this foundation offers sheer to medium coverage, I checked if there were any areas on my face that needed more coverage and dotted a bit more foundation on those areas, and bounced the Beauty Blender some more.
The result is glowing skin that didn’t look cakey.
That’s probably because the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation has something called a Vita Serum Complex that helps with the production of natural hyaluronic acid.
And that glow is down to the Diamond Core Powder Technology and illuminating soft-focus pigment blended into the formula that reflect and scatter light so imperfections are blurred and your skin looks flawless.
If you have relatively clear skin.
I feel like Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation works for me because I have dry skin and wasn’t breaking out when I was trying this.
It might not work as well for someone who has oily or combination skin. Plus, it has a high alcohol content.
And while it didn’t dry out my skin, it has the potential to and can cause irritation for those with sensitive skin.
At $100 a bottle, I would suggest trying it at Sephora first before committing to a whole bottle.
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS LUMINOUS FOUNDATION, $68
The Queen of Brows Anastasia Soare launched this foundation earlier this year, and because I am a big fan of her eyeshadow palettes and brow products, I was curious to see just how good the foundation would be.
Plus, it had the word ‘luminous’ in it, so I couldn’t resist giving it a try.
Available in 50 shades, divided into Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, Deep with three undertones to choose from—warm, cool and neutral—finding the right shade shouldn’t be a problem.
However, just keep in mind that with this foundation C= warm, N= neutral and W= cool, so my shade is 310C even though I am a neutral-warm skin tone depending on how much time I have spent in the sun.
The foundation comes with a pump which is always a huge plus for me because it’s more hygienic and you waste less.
I like to apply this foundation with a Beautyblender, just like how I apply most foundations.
Blended in with the sponge, it has a radiant finish that makes you look like you have really beautiful, healthy skin.
Not as Korean-dewy, as I usually like it, but a more naturally-radiant finish.
Which is fine because we all know in Singapore’s weather, it’s fine line between dewy and greasy.
The image on the far left was taken at 8.30am just before I left for work; the image on the far right was taken at 10.30pm.
In between, I went from a breakfast meeting to a lunch appointment and finally to cocktails in the evening after work.
You will see the foundation didn’t look cakey, stayed true to colour and didn’t slip or slide around even though I didn’t use a primer or set it with powder.
I have dry skin, but this foundation would work well even if you have oily or combination skin—although you would need to use a mattifying primer and/or set it with powder.
If you need more reasons to love it, the is formulated without gluten, parabens, alcohol, oil, mineral oil or talc and is cruelty-free and vegan.
It is also clinically tested, dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested and non-comedogenic.
Verdict: Given its great staying power, the wide shade range, it’s natural radiant finish, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation has made its way to my top foundations and I think it’s totally worth the $68.
And to think Anastasia Soare used to have a whole range of makeup products before she shut it down to concentrate on brows and brow products!
ZOEVA AUTHENTIK SKIN FOUNDATION, $42
If you’re looking for a foundation that looks natural, yet has buildable coverage, doesn’t oxidise and comes in a wide range of shades so literally everyone can find one, this is it.
Zoeva is known for their quality brushes and eyeshadow palettes at affordable prices. And their new foundation follows in the same vein.
The Authentik Skin Foundation is a dream to use.
It blends easily, conceals any imperfections and has a radiant, luminous finish. It’s great for those who want to wear foundation but don’t want to look like they’re wearing any.
It’s also great if you have to wear foundation for long hours, because you may get tired and your spirit may be drooping, but this foundation will make you look fresh and radiant.
Just look at my face in the image on the far-right.
This is because it has an olive oil derivative and rosehip oil that together keep skin soft, supple, nourished and radiant.
It also has Microsphere Powders that give your skin a soft-focus finish blurring any imperfections and making your makeup look even at the end of the day which, for me, can sometimes be 8pm.
And I didn’t once touch up my foundation when wearing it. I had some flaking of the product at my hairline, and that’s not new for me because sometimes I overdo with the skincare and sunscreen.
As with most of my foundations, I applied it using a Beautyblender and didn’t use any primer or set it with any powder.
I can get away with this because I have dry skin and most foundations tend to stay well.
But if you have an oily or combination skin type, you might need to use a primer and/or set your makeup with powder.
Verdict: If you’re thinking all this sounds very similar to another recently launched, equally-hyped foundation, you’re right.
The Authentik Skin Foundation and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation are so similar and even come packaged in similar glass bottles.
The only difference is that the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation has foundation written on it in big, bold letters.
Sometimes, I can’t even tell which one I am wearing—the finish and staying power are so similar!
The Authentik Skin Foundation could easily be considered a dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation.
So if you really, really want the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation and it’s out of your budget, get this one instead. At $42, it is worth every cent.
KAT VON D LOCK-IT POWDER FOUNDATION, $55
I have dry skin. I love dewy makeup. I hate anything with a matte finish.
So what am I doing trying a powder foundation?
Let’s just say I like a challenge. And I was challenged to wear this foundation without it looking cakey or matte.
The key is to your prep your skin before applying a powder (or any) foundation, especially if you have dry skin.
Before I applied the foundation, I applied my serums, an extremely hydrating moistursier and a rich sunscreen.
Only after that did I apply a couple of layers of the Kat Von D Lock-It Powder Foundation.
The foundation comes with a sponge, and if you want full coverage, it’s best to apply it with the sponge.
I do wish the case had a separate section for the sponge though, because now it just sits right on the powder and I hate that because it creates a hard film.
You can also apply it with a brush for buildable coverage.
I used the sponge and didn’t hate what I saw.
The foundation covered the marks I have from past breakouts with a soft matte finish.
That’s probably because the Kat Von D Lock-It Powder Foundation is made with rice powder extract to blur imperfections.
But there is also kaolin that helps it create that diffused matte finish and also ensures your skin doesn’t feel dry, even if you have dry skin. And I can attest to that.
As the day passed, I didn’t feel any tightness or discomfort with this foundation.
But the secret to making it look really dewy is to use a dewy setting mist like the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (which I used), the CoverFx Dewy Finish Setting Spray or the Beautyblender Re-Dew Set & Refresh Spray.
When I posted an image on my Instagram Stories saying I was wearing a powder foundation, I had a few people ask me how it looked so dewy and radiant. Ladies, now you know.
What I wish I had known when picking my shade for this foundation was that it applies darker than it appears in the compact.
Which would explain why I look slightly… orange… in these images.
I am wearing Tan 165 but I should have chosen a shade or two lighter.
I guess I can always keep this for when I have a tan or to help correct foundations that are too light for me.
Yes, this can also be used over other foundations for a flawless matte finish.
Verdict: All in all, I think it’s a nice foundation to have on hand no matter what your skin type and the fact that you can wear it alone or over another foundation makes it completely worth the price tag.
However, keep in mind that if you have dry skin, or like dewy finishes, you will need to pick up a face mist and that would be an extra cost.
FENTY BEAUTY PRO FILT'R HYDRATING LONGWEAR FOUNDATION, $52
When Fenty Beauty launched in Singapore in 2016, I was so excited that I bought a bunch of the products including the Pro Filt’r Longwear Foundation.
I used it exactly once and it has been sitting on a shelf gathering dust ever since.
It was too matte, cakey and drying for my dry skin.
So when Riri dropped the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, I was curious.
Would she really be able to “keep you fly without the dry in a flawless natural finish” as stated in an Instagram caption announcing the new foundation? I had to find out.
Firstly, the packaging of the new foundation seemed lighter and smaller, and more convenient for travel.
There was no compromise with this one though: it had the same volume of product (32ml), same price ($52) and same extensive shade range as the original, so finding my shade wasn’t difficult at all.
When I first used it, I was amazed at how much coverage it offered.
Most hydrating, dewy/glowy foundations offer medium coverage and I usually use two pumps to build coverage.
With this one, I used less—just a pump and half for my entire face and this even concealed the stubborn marks that are a reminder of the breakouts I had back in February.
I like to apply it with my fingers and then dab it into my skin with the Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge using the curved side.
Despite being a full coverage foundation, it felt weightless, didn’t look cakey and gave my skin a dewy, luminous glow.
If you’re looking to sheer it out, just apply the foundation at the centre of your face, and then blend out towards the edges of your face.
Another thing I really like about this foundation is that is really lives up to the “longwear” label it has.
I even wore it to the Singapore Grand Prix and when checked my face in the mirror when I got home later that night, it hadn’t slipped or moved.
On regular days, I didn’t have to touch it up through the day, but I do find that it wears better over a primer.
Verdict: I am happy to report that I now have a favourite Fenty Beauty foundation that works for my dry skin though with combination or even mildly oily skin might still prefer the original Pro Filt’r Foundation as this one might be too shiny for these skin types.
And at $52 it’s not exorbitant and given its full coverage and lasting power, I would happily repurchase.
TARTE BABASSU FOUNDCEALER™ MULTI-TASKING FOUNDATION SPF 20, $60
I’m all about (skincare and) foundations that will give my dry skin a healthy, dewy glow.
So when I saw an acquaintance wearing the Tarte Babassu Foundcealer™ Multi-Tasking Foundation SPF 20 and her skin glowing like she had just come back from a vacation instead of organising a fairly stressful event, I knew I had to try it.
Finding a shade for my medium skin was not difficult as Tarte has a wide range of shades that are divided into Light, Fair, Medium, Deep, and undertones—Sand, Neutral, Honey to give you an idea.
I wear 42N Tan Neutral, which works perfectly for my medium skin tone with neutral undertones (how to tell your skin tone), and I apply it with a sponge for light to medium coverage.
But if you’re looking for medium coverage, use a brush to buff in the product.
And if want sheer, barely-there, almost like tinted moisturiser coverage, just use your fingers to blend in the product.
The great part about this foundation is that while it helps even out your skin tone and add that healthy glow to it, it’s also nourishing it with vitamin E, sunflower seed oil which is rich in fatty acids, hyaluronic acid and of course babassu, which is somewhat like coconut oil but won’t clog your pores. Instead it will moisturise and hydrate skin.
And given that I wear my foundation for at least eight hours a day, this is a welcome development.
Verdict: I usually don’t use a primer with this foundation and find that it lasts a full working day. I do need to use a concealer under my eyes though as I feel this doesn’t completely cover my dark circles.
In the last image, I have used the foundation with a hydrating primer to keep the testing as similar to the other two foundations.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.