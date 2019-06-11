I tried the newest foundations at Sephora to see if they are worth the $$$

Read also

The Pat McGrath Labs website also recommends applying the foundation with your fingers. But I was obviously doing something wrong, because it just looked streaky when I was done.

So after applying it with my hands, I followed with the bounce-bounce-bounce motions of the BeautyBlender to ensure a seamless finish.

Because this foundation offers sheer to medium coverage, I checked if there were any areas on my face that needed more coverage and dotted a bit more foundation on those areas, and bounced the Beauty Blender some more.

The result is glowing skin that didn’t look cakey.

This is how the foundation looks at about lunch time. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

That’s probably because the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation has something called a Vita Serum Complex that helps with the production of natural hyaluronic acid.

And that glow is down to the Diamond Core Powder Technology and illuminating soft-focus pigment blended into the formula that reflect and scatter light so imperfections are blurred and your skin looks flawless.

If you have relatively clear skin.

And here’s what it looks like at the end of the day. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

I feel like Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation works for me because I have dry skin and wasn’t breaking out when I was trying this.

It might not work as well for someone who has oily or combination skin. Plus, it has a high alcohol content.

And while it didn’t dry out my skin, it has the potential to and can cause irritation for those with sensitive skin.

At $100 a bottle, I would suggest trying it at Sephora first before committing to a whole bottle.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS LUMINOUS FOUNDATION, $68

The Queen of Brows Anastasia Soare launched this foundation earlier this year, and because I am a big fan of her eyeshadow palettes and brow products, I was curious to see just how good the foundation would be.

Plus, it had the word ‘luminous’ in it, so I couldn’t resist giving it a try.

Time photos were taken, from left to right: 8.57am, 4.35pm, 10.20pm. PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

Available in 50 shades, divided into Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, Deep with three undertones to choose from—warm, cool and neutral—finding the right shade shouldn’t be a problem.

However, just keep in mind that with this foundation C= warm, N= neutral and W= cool, so my shade is 310C even though I am a neutral-warm skin tone depending on how much time I have spent in the sun.

The foundation comes with a pump which is always a huge plus for me because it’s more hygienic and you waste less.

I like to apply this foundation with a Beautyblender, just like how I apply most foundations.