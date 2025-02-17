'I tried to put us on the world map': Chef Mathew Leong on culinary Olympics achievement, hopes to boost Singapore's food scene

Most chefs can only dream of participating in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or and chef Mathew Leong has done it not just once, but twice.

The first was in 2021, and during his second time in January 2025, the 30-year-old not only clinched sixth place out of 24 contestants during the competition in France, but was also the top Asian contestant.

It's also Singapore's best showing at the cooking competition often regarded as the Olympics of gastronomy since William Wai's bronze in 1989.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 17), Mathew shared that, as of now, this is his greatest achievement.

The Norway-based Singaporean chef also hopes that what he has accomplished will attract more foreign diners to our little red dot.

"I really tried to put Singapore on the world map, so people [will] actually want to come to Singapore to dine," he said.

"I want to show that we have many great chefs and good food, to bring tourism to Singapore — that was my goal."

Apart from showcasing Singapore's culinary offerings, Mathew also hoped that his accomplishment would "inspire more future generational chefs".

Despite the achievement, which also was his personal best since his 12th position in 2021, Mathew was disappointed with the results which he had trained and planned for four years.

"We were so close, you know. We were really, really close that day to do even better. That was what I felt disappointed about," Mathew shared.

In the meantime, he plans on "taking a break" from the contest and focusing on his role of executive chef at three-Michelin-starred Norwegian restaurant Re-naa.

"Maybe one day I will be inspired again to do the Bocuse d'Or," he shared.

If he does compete again in the future, he said he will be back with a new game plan, along with the rest of his chefs.

"It's a team effort. Although I am in the spotlight, without our whole team, it is impossible to do so," he said.

He also does not plan on participating in any other culinary contests because he has already competed in the best of the best, he added.

"The Bocuse d'Or is the biggest [culinary] contest in the world, there is no other contest," he shared.

"There is no point in doing any other contests other than focusing on the Bocuse d'Or if I'm going to compete again."

Cooking for his Singapore fans

While Mathew is primarily based in Norway, he will be back home for his very first pop-up in Singapore since the competition.

The five-day experience titled A Nordic Expedition will be held at Dusk @ Mount Faber from tomorrow until Feb 23. It will also be the restaurant's first pop-up event since its reopening in July last year.

Diners can look forward to a specially curated five-course menu ($188++) featuring dishes with an "Asian touch" cooked with Nordic produce. A wine-pairing option will also be available at $80++.

"I would like to bring the Norwegian produce and style of cooking to Singapore and combine the two different culinary worlds together to bring something different to the Singapore dining scene," Mathew told us.

"So this is what I really want to showcase, and is the inspiration of A Nordic Expedition. And this is what I believe is my personal identity as a chef."

Mathew added that he is looking forward to cooking at Dusk @ Mount Faber after its renovations.

"I'm very excited to be here and finally witness the opening. And to be the first guest chef to cook in this beautiful place — the view is spectacular!" he said.

It will also be one of the few chances where Singapore diners can enjoy a meal by Mathew — unless you're making a trip to Northern Europe — as the chef will be headed back to Norway after the event.

As of the time of writing, there are only slots left for Feb 19 and 20, and all the other dates are sold out for the event.

