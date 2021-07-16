I tried Selena Gomez's favourite Rare Beauty makeup - here's my honest review

It’s finally here. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is now available in Singapore (bye-bye international shipping fees) and I couldn’t be more excited.

For the uninitiated, Rare Beauty is definitely not a run-of-the-mill makeup collection. After all, Gomez has been very vocal about wanting it to be more even before officially launching the line last year in the US.

In addition to encouraging women to embrace their own uniqueness and not give in to societal pressures and unrealistic beauty standards, this mission-driven beauty brand is also doing its part to promote mental positivity and well being not only through its product names like Grateful, Empathy, Fearless and Transcend, but Gomez has also established a Rare Impact Fund, where one per cent of all sales from the Rare Beauty products will be donated to help bring mental health services to underserved communities.

While that is all well and good, what matters more if you’re going to be parting with your money, is how well the colour payoff and the ease of use of each product is. So like any good beauty enthusiast, I had to find out if this celeb-owned beauty brand lives up to its hype.

Good to know: Besides a variety of colour and pearl pigments that are unique to the different products, Rare Beauty makeup also contains a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily extracts that help to soothe, calm and nourish the skin at the same time.

Here are my honest reviews about the three favourites that Gomez has recommended for Rare Beauty newbies to try:

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminiser in Enchant, $36

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

What it is

A second-skin liquid highlighter that gives complexion a dewy glow instantly. Its lightweight, buildable formula contains superfine, light-catching pearls and promises to last all day without fading, creasing or settling into fine lines. Comes in eight luminous shades that are easy to match with different skin tones.

Selena says

“One of my favourite products lately, these add the most stunning subtle sheen – I like to mix it with foundation or pat it on top of my blush.”

The results

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

For a soft overall glow, the instructions are to mix a little bit of the Luminiser with your foundation. But I find the applicator makes this a little tricky to do. I would have preferred if the applicator was a dropper instead of a supersized doe-foot sponge applicator.

I apply a small dollop onto the back of my hand, then add my BB cream to it, mixing it together before applying to my face. On its own, the Luminiser does look quite intense, but when mixed and blended out, it has a soft glow. However, if you have an oilier skin type and tend to shine, like me, it can make you look like a disco ball, especially if you use it all over your face.

I end up having to tone down the shimmer with some loose powder, especially along the chin and forehead.

On my next try, I decide to layer the Luminiser on top of my base makeup and blusher. I tap it along my cheek bones and add a little onto my nose bridge to highlight the areas.

It goes on like a slightly thicker liquid but blends out pretty easily and settles into a soft powder finish. The glow-up is amazing. The iridescent sheen, even though sheer, is dazzling and I find it a tad more intense than when mixed with my BB cream. This application method also makes it easier to up the intensity if desired, though I found it easier to build than to tone the sheen.

I also liked that the glow is shimmery without chunks of glitter that can sometimes make the finish look patchy.

But what I really like about it is that it’s so lasting. I’ve been looking for a good highlighter for a while now, and while I love the ease of highlighting powders, they don’t last. Many of the liquid highlighters tend to be a little too liquid, which not only makes the coverage thin, but it also disappears fast. This Positive Light Liquid Luminiser, on the other hand, didn’t budge at all during the day, even with the heat, humidity and mask-wear.

Surprisingly, removal was really easy, with a double cleanse using a cleansing oil and facial foam at the end of the day. I didn’t even have to scrub hard.

The verdict

These highlighters are not for the fainthearted as they deliver loads of shine. A little bit goes a long way, so it’s better to start with a bit, then build up the intensity if you wish.

Honestly, I wouldn’t be using this Luminiser on a daily basis, but it’s definitely for date nights or special occasions like my cousin’s upcoming wedding. I also think it will look super gorgeous when applied along the collar bones and décolletage, especially when you’re wearing an outfit that shows a bit more skin.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Grateful, $33

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

What it is

A lightweight liquid blush infused with long-lasting colour pigments to deliver an all-day soft, healthy flush. Choose from eight shades, in matte and dewy finishes.

Selena says

“Our Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes are amazing – you only need one or two dots because it’s so pigmented, but still so easy to blend.”

The results

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

Gomez wasn’t kidding when she raved about how pigmented this liquid blush is. The first time I tried it, I made the rookie mistake of applying a generous dot on each cheek at the same time. And mind you, it was only a singular dot, and the coverage was enough to my entire cheek and more.

Plus, by the time I moved onto the other cheek, the blush had dried a little, which made blending it out rather tricky. And because the coverage was so much, I had to spend a few more minutes trying to tone down the intensity.

But once I did, the flush was truly gorgeous. The soft, healthy hue instantly made my complexion look more alive.

My second attempt was much more successful. This time, I made sure to remove the excess from the doe-foot applicator and only did one mini dot on one cheek first. I used my fingertips to blend the shade out, smiling as I did to keep the colour on the apple of my cheek. Then I did the same for the other side.

I followed Gomez’s tips of applying it before foundation, though in my case, it was loose powder, to achieve that ultra-natural blush look, then lightly dust the powder on top, and I was ready to head out. Quick and fuss-free.

The colour is super-buildable – you can choose to have a slight flush or go really intense. Best bit? The colour really lasts. Again, Gomez wasn’t kidding. Despite a really hot day out, complete with mask-wear, the blusher didn’t budge, and was still visible when I got home.

And in spite of its lasting prowess, the blusher was easy to remove with a double cleanse using a cleansing oil and facial wash.

The verdict

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

This is definitely going into my makeup staple. In fact, I’m even thinking of switching my long-time cheek stain, which I have been using for the last decade (I top up my stash regularly), for this because I love how it gives my cheeks a healthy wash of colour. And more importantly, it does so without staining my fingers, unlike other cheek tints I’ve tried.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Neutral, $30

PHOTO: Rare Beauty