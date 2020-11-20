I tried Thailand's 7-11 exclusive Lay's Pizza Hut potato chips that you can now get in Singapore

7-11 Thailand has done it again – this time we’re getting the limited edition Lay’s Pizza Hut Chips in two flavours: Cheese Pizza and Seafood Cheese Pizza. These chips are actually exclusive to 7-11 in Thailand, but the folks at Thai Supermarket managed to order some into Singapore.

Lay’s Pizza Hut potato chips flavours

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore Flavour Price Size SG Launch Cheese Pizza $2.90 48g Online exclusive Cheese Pizza $4.40 73g Online exclusive Seafood Cheese Pizza $2.90 48g Online exclusive Seafood Cheese Pizza $4.40 73g Online exclusive

Thai Supermarket is opening up online orders for these chips – Pizza Hut Cheese and Pizza Hut Seafood Cheese. You can order them immediately via this link , and you can choose to have it delivered to your house or picked up at the store.

Also, be sure to snap them up quickly because, much like the Lay’s KFC Chips, these chip interpretations of Pizza Hut flavours are true to their originals!

Lay’s Pizza Hut potato chips review

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

Flavours Rating Review Cheese Pizza ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ • Strong cheesy mozzarella and tomatoes taste

• Crinkle-cut style

• Strong pizza crust aftertaste Seafood Cheese Pizza ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ • Strong basil and parsley taste

• Mild shrimp and cheese flavours

• Crinkle-cut style

• Light pizza crust aftertaste

Kinda glad I ate this on an empty stomach – it feels like a great appetiser to the pizza itself. Just as the Lay’s KFC Chips were true to its originals, so were these Lay’s Pizza Hut Chips!

These chips are of the same size as the KFC ones; meaning they come in 48g and 73g options. Thai Supermarket offers bulk ordering, so it might be worth getting these chips for your Netflix binge sessions for your hotel staycations!

How do I get the Lay’s Pizza Hut chips in Singapore?

Again, these limited edition potato chips are only available via the online order form for now, so don’t rush down to Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex to look for it.

When ordering online, do note that your order is only confirmed if Thai Supermarket contacts you for payment details. Also, if you live pretty far from Golden Mile Complex, it might be worth ponying up the $5 for delivery, as the pick-up option has specific dates and hours.

Where to order:

Thai Supermarket

Opening hours: 9:30AM to 9:30PM

Address: 5001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Complex, #02-64, Singapore 199588

Facebook | Instagram

Set your bed & Netflix for Lay’s Pizza Hut chips

Wine glass on the nightstand, bathrobe and beauty mask on, remote in your left hand and Lay’s Pizza Hut Chips on the right. Such a mood to kill for, and we can all agree, that after the roller coaster ride that is 2020, we ought to give ourselves a break and much-needed pampering.

This article was first published in YouTrip.