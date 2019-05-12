I tried to uni-task religiously for a day to see if it boosted my productivity

Uni-tasking, as you might have figured, is to focus on one thing at a time.

And as a serial multi-tasker who is used to juggling many things at once, the idea of sitting down for hours to complete a task is a little bit daunting.

Could I really get more done by doing one thing at a time, when multi-tasking seems to be the most efficient way to get things done fast?

I was sceptical.

Nevertheless, I decided to try uni-tasking for a full day, with two guidelines in mind.

(1) AVOID MULTITASKING IF IT DIVIDES MY ATTENTION

That means I could have music running in the background while doing work (because that never distracts me), but I shouldn’t be listening to a podcast or watching videos while working.

(2) SEEK TO MAXIMISE PRODUCTIVITY

If I worked on solely one project at a time, I wouldn’t be doing anything else for several days.

So I can’t afford to uni-task to the extreme, but I can divide each task into subtasks and choose to uni-task each of those.

I was in for an interesting experience. Here’s how my day working from home as a freelancer went.

8.15AM - I WOKE UP AND GOT BREAKFAST

I normally eat breakfast with my phone in my hand. (Horrid habit, I know.) Phone-less this morning, I found myself finishing my food within 15 minutes. That was quick.

9.35AM – I DID THE CHORES

It went fine. I normally uni-task this anyway.

9.55AM – I READ A BOOK, THEN BROKE MY FLOW

As I read, a text came in. It was a friend asking for a small favour.

I handled it straight away because it would only take like two minutes, then I realised I broke my uni-tasking streak.

That was quick.

10.03AM – I GOT BACK INTO READING

I continued reading for a few more minutes before I remembered a small task I had to do soon.

It made more sense to do it right away, but in the name of uni-tasking, I left it till later.