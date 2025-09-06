I try glamping at Colugo Camp, here's what a stayover at the zoo is like

During a media preview in July, I had a quick taste of what Colugo Camp has to offer.

Located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the new permanent campsite sits right in the middle of three parks: Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.

Colugo Camp began welcoming guests on Aug 8 and a few weeks later, it was my turn to have a firsthand experience.

To set the scene, camps don't sit high on my list of favourite outdoor activities. The last time I went for one could easily have been more than a decade ago.

Let's just say that comfort and convenience are my preferred options when it comes to overnight stays.

But having already had a sneak peek of the campsite last month, I was curious to find out if Colugo Camp's safari-style glamping might just work for me.

Day 1: A playful sealion, decent grub and night adventures

My colleague and I went for the standard 2D1N stay and arrived at Colugo Camp just before 3pm.

The check-in process was smooth and uneventful, allowing us more time to enjoy our welcome drinks at the Dining Hall.

Something to note is that Colugo Camp's reception area has shifted. A quick chat with the staff revealed that it is no longer outdoors, due to Singapore's unforgiving weather.

So do remember to head straight to the Dining Hall for check-in.

After dropping our belongings at our tent (more on that soon), it was straight to the Singapore Zoo.

This bit of the programme was free-and-easy though a Colugo Camp staff kindly provided us with recommended activities, including the Splash Safari presentation taking place at 5pm.

This allowed us a timeframe of about an hour prior to the presentation to do some animal spotting.

Unfortunately, the blazing heat in the afternoon meant that some animals weren't too keen to be out in the open.

We did, however, manage to catch sight of a Malayan Tiger, a pod of Great White Pelicans and some Hamadryas Baboons, to name a few.

At the Splash Safari, we met Pedro, a mischievous California sea lion.

The show must've been no more than 15-minutes long but it was certainly a high-energy one with Pedro showing off his speed and intelligence.

The younger crowd lapped it up, with many giggling and squealing at Pedro's every move and antic.

Colugo Camp guests bringing kids along should definitely bookmark this as a must-do during your stay!

Dinner was served relatively early at 6.30pm. Similar to its breakfast options, which I tried during the media preview, dinner wasn't particularly memorable.

That said, the hot and humid weather had built up my appetite and I gobbled down a plate full of food regardless. A dish I particularly enjoyed though was the Impossible Meat Ball with Sautee Onion Infused in Cream Brown Sauce.

It's a mouthful, in every sense of the word, and I sheepishly went back for seconds as we waited for our facilitated visit to the Night Safari.

Having explored the Singapore Zoo just a few hours ago, this trip to the Night Safari felt like a seamless transition and extension of the day's adventure.

The chartered Safari Adventure Tram with live commentary was a standout of the Night Safari, and potentially the entire camp.

It was informative, exploratory and sensory: all within a 30-minute tram ride.

The Colugo Camp staff definitely added to the entire experience, as they shared nuggets of trivia to keep guests engaged.

During the ride, a staff member pointed out how the Night Safari's lack of light pollution is rare in the context of Singapore, a city where artificial light is a constant.

That stayed with me throughout the tram journey, prompting me to be more present and truly appreciate the calm and serene atmosphere while quietly observing the creatures in the dark.

Day 2: Bright and early for breakfast and River Wonders

The following morning, I was greeted with mosquito bites along my wrists and legs. Well, this was bound to happen sooner or later.

But apart from a few niggling itches, I would say Colugo Camp definitely passed the comfort test.

The 20 safari tents are nicely spaced out so there's no issue of privacy either.

Each 20 sq m tent comfortably fits four guests and is fitted with a queen-sized bed, a bunk bed, two fans and a portable air-conditioner.

So take it from my Colugo Camp experience, you won't be sweating it out in your tent at night.

If you're keen on doing a fun movie night with your fellow campmates, just bring along your tablets or laptop with complimentary Wi-Fi and power sockets are at the ready.

However, the communal bathrooms might be a drawback for some guests.

The walk from tents to bathrooms isn't far, but I can foresee it being inconvenient should nature come calling in the middle of a rainy night.

Guests with have a variety of options for breakfast, from local favourite nasi lemak to international staples like scrambled eggs and baked beans.

I'd recommend heading to breakfast nice and early at around 8am. This will allow for time to pack post-breakfast before you head for River Wonders.

Having explored two wildlife parks back to back, a visit to a third one within 24 hours might seem like something of an overkill. But I felt that the individual and distinct nature of each wildlife park kept things fresh and non-repetitive.

While Colugo Camp may not fulfill the ambitions of hardcore campers, I would say that it seems to have found a balance between the outdoors and comfort.

It's an easy getaway to nature without being too overwhelming to those who are new to the game.

And if you're a young family looking for fresh activities to excite your kids with, Colugo Camp will likely be right up your alley.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake, Singapore 729826

Price: 2D1N stays start from $550 (two pax), $700 (three pax), $800 (four pax). Campers can extent their stay by adding extra nights at the same rate. Visit mandai.com for more information.

