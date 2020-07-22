I try making soft-boiled eggs using an air fryer, and it's impossible to fail

If you don't already know how amazing the air fryer is, especially since you can make lava cake with it, you are missing out, big time.

A Facebook user recently posted an unconventional way to make soft-boiled eggs and the good news? All you need is an air fryer.

Unbelievable? I thought so too.

So, I took on the task of trying this hack out myself, and I have to say I was impressed.

All it takes is to take two eggs straight from the fridge and cook them in an air fryer at 100 deg C for 11 minutes. Simple as that. And no, the eggs didn't explode in the air fryer as I'd feared.

You don't have to watch the clock as well; the air fryer's in-built timer will ensure perfectly half-cooked eggs every time.

via GIPHY

Take out the eggs (be careful it's really hot) and crack them into a bowl.

via GIPHY

For the finishing touch, mix in pepper and dark soy sauce to taste.

via GIPHY

Voila, there you have it. All you need is toast and your coffee shop breakfast set is complete.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

While I'm sure many people have tried making their own soft-boiled eggs using the traditional method of putting them in a pot of boiling water, thanks to the internet, now there's an even easier and fail-proof method.

Don't believe me? Why not try it for yourself!

