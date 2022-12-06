I try Singapore's biggest winter-themed playground and realised it's not just for kids

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas — especially if you happen to be at Bayfront Event Space.

We've all seen Christmas-themed movies or TV shows where kids build snowmen and snow angels.

Replicating these activities in tropical Singapore is a bit of a challenge.

With Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, living out that childhood dream is very much a possibility.

The pop-up playground at Marina Bay brings ice and snow (yes, real snow) to our sunny shores.

Even if playing with snow isn't particularly novel to you, there are activities galore at this 2,400 sqm winter wonderland.

Here's our take on what it's like to swap seasons for a couple of hours.

Sweater weather in the neighbourhood

A young boy playing with snow (left) and his father attempting to explain why kicking a bowling bowl isn't the best idea (right).

PHOTOS: AsiaOne

We were advised to dress in layers with winter jackets and snow boots provided to keep us warm.

I did not heed the advice, heading down to Bayfront in my t-shirt, jeans and jacket. Very early on, I found out that this was a massive mistake.

It's cold inside, like really cold.

Temperatures of -10 degrees celsius are not to be underestimated so the first few minutes of acclimatising were rather shocking and not enjoyable at all.

It made me feel like the Grinch painfully experiencing Christmas for the first time if I were to be completely honest.

Thank goodness I noticed the sights and activities not long after.

It's a Christmas miracle

The Merlion decided to check out Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice to see what all the fuss was about.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Once I got over my mini issue with the sub-zero temperature, I gave myself time to take in what I was seeing.

Real snow in Singapore. It's mindblowing, isn't it?

Snow-making machines used in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 were flown in directly to ensure that this is as authentic an experience as we could get.

As I carved my first ever snowball (wear gloves, people), I needed someone to throw it at.

I wasn't too keen on making enemies so hurling it at strangers was out of the question. I did, however, come across some targets I did not expect to see.

Ice sculptures of the Merlion and a polar bear stared back at me and I responded with a couple of snowballs.

I must admit it was oddly cathartic. Give it a try and grab a selfie or two with the ice sculptures thereafter, I'm sure they wouldn't mind.

Finding your inner child

Go down a snow slope (left) or try out curling (right)? Have your pick.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The entire indoor tentage is divided into two sections, Snow and Ice.

The Snow section is where fresh crystal white snow is pumped out and you can have a go at building a snowman.

I gave it a try but threw in the white flag soon after, there were simply too many visitors and someone would inevitably step or fall onto my work of art.

The 70-metre snow slope is a crowd-puller, for sure. So grab yourself an inflatable floater and get queueing. Chances are that once you've given it a try, it won't be your last.

The Ice section has activities such as curling, ice bowling and an ice cycling rink with single and tandem bikes.

Curling turned out to be an interesting experience. The aim is to get heavy stones toward a specific target area at the end of the lane.

The only issue is, as I found out much later, that I was doing it wrong. Players are supposed to slide along with the stones, not launch them forward like in bowling.

Well, the more you know I guess.

Another activity, and arguably the star of the show, to enjoy is the 4.5-metre tall figure-eight Ice Slide.

I saw young children, no older than six years of age, racing over in hopes of being the first to try the slide.

While they were allowed to participate, a staff member suggested that they be accompanied by an adult as the slide down can get quite fast.

Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice runs from Dec 1 to Jan 1, 2023. Ticket prices: $25 for senior citizens, $35 for kids aged 12 and below, and $45 for adults.

Address: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Opening hours: Daily until Jan 1, 2023. Three sessions daily —10am, 3pm and 7pm.

