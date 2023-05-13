I try Singapore's first cat-friendly co-working space and I don't want to return to office

As a self-proclaimed cat lady, the idea of being in a space filled with kitties is a dream come true for me.

So, when I heard there was a new spot for cat lovers in town called Meownistry of Meow, you bet I jumped at the opportunity to pay them a visit.

Upon first impressions, some may simply think of Meownistry of Meow as another run-off-the-mill pet cafe.

But it's much more than that.

The shophouse, which is conveniently located near Haji Lane, has been carefully designed to function as both a co-working space and a lounge.

And on top of that, the place also serves as a temporary foster home for stray and abandoned cats.

Curious to see how this works, I paid them a visit on Friday (May 12) and I think I've found my new favourite hideaway in Singapore.

A purr-fect environment for work and play

Fun fact: The four founders of Meownistry of Meow also own an interior design company together, so they handled their own renovations.

And I have to say that they did a pretty good job in making the space conducive for both work and play.

Well-equipped with plenty of tables, chairs and free Wi-Fi to boot, guests who are there to work can find themselves a cosy spot to answer some emails or finish up their homework.

The open lounge. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

I too made myself comfortable on one of the sofas at the open lounge while I replied to my work messages.

I'll be honest and say that I expected to get a little distracted here — especially since I have such a soft spot for cats.

But surprisingly, I managed to tick things off my to-do list without any issues.

While doing so, one of the wandering kitties even snuggled up against my leg and his encouraging, gentle purring put me in quite a productive work mood.

A playful kitty frolicking around at the open lounge area. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

I also like how patrons are allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

Apart from that, the small pantry area of the space is equipped with a microwave, fridge, and even an air-fryer.

The fridge also is well-stocked with plenty of packet drinks so you'll never go thirsty.

Private rooms for personal kitty time

Prefer a little privacy? Meownistry of Meow also offers private rooms of various sizes for visitors to work or play.

These come equipped with gaming consoles like Nintendo Switches and PS5s for those of you who are gamers.

One of the private rooms. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Some of these rooms also have cat flaps, so the kitties can stroll in and out any time they like.

You can even hold group meetings here. On the second level of the space, the balcony has been converted into a spacious, air-conditioned meeting room, complete with a television for presentations.

It doesn't just have to be for work either. My colleague and I spent some time here on the carpeted floor chilling and playing with the cats. We honestly couldn't bear to leave.

The cosy meeting room. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

And my favourite part about this place? The karaoke room.

I honestly was not expecting much when I heard there was a karaoke room and I envisioned the set-up to be similar to those people usually have in their living rooms.

So, I was surprised to see that the karaoke room here was equipped with a professional karaoke system, plushy recliner chairs, and even gaming consoles.

Loving the vibes of this karaoke room! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

The interior is also beautifully decorated with strip lights, which really sets the mood.

And yes, cats are welcome in the karaoke room too, so you can enjoy belting out your favourite tunes with a purring kitty by your side.

Like a cat? You can bring it home

What I like the most about Meownistry of Meow is the fact that you can actually adopt the cats.

One of Meownistry of Meow's main goals is to relieve the suffering of malnourished, abandoned, and mistreated cats.

So, as a temporary fostering home, the cats here are mostly abandoned, stray, or rescue cats who are looking for a fur-ever home and owner.

These two kittens will be up for adoption soon once they are done with their health checks. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Currently, there are 13 cats under their care, and if you feel a special bond with any of them, you can let them know that you wish to adopt them.

The adoption fee is $250 and comes with a take-home kit, which is useful for first-time cat owners.

It won't break the bank

The entrance to Meownistry of Meow. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Compared to other pet cafes on the market, I found the prices here very reasonable.

A one-hour pass costs just $10 while a two-hour pass would be $18. Staying the whole day? It'll cost $30.

If you foresee yourself spending a lot of time here (as I do), you can opt for the bundle deal with 10 one-hour passes for $50.

There's also a 30-day pass which costs $195 for students and $250 for the general public.

For private rooms, it costs $25 per hour from Mondays to Thursdays and $30 per hour for Fridays to Sundays as well as Public Holidays and the eve of Public Holidays.

The karaoke room costs $35 per hour from Mondays to Thursdays and $40 per hour for Fridays to Sundays as well as Public Holidays and the eve of Public Holidays.

It's big enough to hold 15 people and since it's charged by the hour instead of per pax, I find it a very good deal.

The front counter, where you can purchase cat treats for the kitties. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Look at all those cute merchandises! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Cat treats can be purchased at the front counter and range from 50 cents to $1.

Here, you can also purchase supplies for your cat (or one that you've adopted from them) as well as other cute merchandise you can bring home as a souvenir.

Address: 4A Jln Klapa, Singapore 199316

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

melissateo@asiaone.com

