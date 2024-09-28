I try staying overnight in a retired bus, here's what surprised me about the experience

For years, I've been obsessed with the concept of tiny houses, which are small homes that are often times also mobile.

Sometimes, people even transform old vehicles into tiny houses.

There aren't many tiny houses in Singapore so I was excited to hear about a similar concept called The Bus Collective, which is located all the way at Changi Village.

It's Southeast Asia's first resort where retired buses have been transformed into hotel rooms. It is sustainable too, as decommissioned SBS buses from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) are used.

While it sounds exciting, what is it like to reside in one of these bus-hotel rooms? Is it big enough for two people? And what does one do if they need to go to the loo? I stayed in one to find out.

Comfy beds, functioning toilets and an actual driver's seat

While making our way to the location, my colleague and I almost missed the resort because from afar, it looked like an actual bus interchange.

As we walked closer, we noticed that these buses were a little different from those that you see on the road.

For one, all of them were wrapped in bright tropical prints and the back wheels had been replaced with a patio and air-con compressor.

The usual bus door located at the front, near the driver's seat, had also been sealed off.

Instead, a new entrance with a wooden door had been carved out at the centre of each bus. Guests need to use a keycard to access the room, just like a real hotel.

My colleague and I stayed in the Duxton Twin ($280 per night, room only), which comes with two single twin beds and a sofa bed.

There are also other room configurations like the Queen Victoria ($280 per night, room only), which comes with one round bed and a sofa bed; and the Clarke Quay ($330 per night, room only) which comes with two single twin beds and two bunker beds for four adults.

Each bus is around 45 sqm.

Guests can also top up more to get breakfast and a barbeque set. For the Duxton Twin room, the total cost would have ended up being $355.

I'll be frank and say that prior to the experience, my expectations weren't very high as I was expecting the space to be cramped and stuffy.

So I was surprised when I first stepped into the bus as it was both roomy and tastefully designed.

Right at the entrance is the bathroom, which is separated into two rooms — one for the toilet and sink, and the other for a shower.

My colleague and I almost walked past these as they were sleekly well concealed behind fluted panelled doors.

Tiny homes usually have composting toilets as their compact size takes up less space than a traditional one.

Much to my relief, the folks behind The Bus Collective managed to equip each hotel room with a proper toilet bowl.

I was also pleasantly surprised by how spacious the shower area was, as there was enough room for one to move around in it without bumping into something.

Towards the front of the bus were rows of drawers, a kettle, a television and a mini fridge.

And one of the main highlights of the hotel — the bus driver's seat.

Yes, it's the actual seat, complete with the steering wheel, control panel and gear stick.

Guests can feel free to play around with it and pretend that they are bus drivers (yes, grown adults can do so too).

All the way at the rear of the vehicle, which normally is fitted with a row of five seats, are the two single twin beds.

These were very plush and so comfortable that I fell asleep way before my bedtime.

Facing the beds is a small wardrobe space, drawers, a cupboard and another television.

There was even ample space between the beds and television for guests to dance around and lie on the floor comfortably.

While the bus is not equipped with a kitchen, each one comes with an outdoor barbeque grill, which is located on the patio.

There's also a sink and a large parasol to make the al fresco experience more comfortable.

A self-sufficient area

If you're not feeling a barbeque, fret not as the area has plenty of food options in the vicinity that are just a few minutes' walk away from the resort.

For lunch, we enjoyed a meal at Jacob's Cafe, one of the more popular cafes in the Changi Village area.

There, we feasted on Western grub like fish and chips, and beef stew.

For dinner, we dined at another popular eatery, Tang Tea House, which specialises in halal Chinese cuisine like dim sum and tzi char.

As some eateries like 89.7 Supper Club and Dil'b Restaurant are open 24/7, my colleague and I were tempted to grab some supper before getting our beauty sleep.

But the hotel room beds were so comfortable that we didn't manage to make it to the door.

The next morning, we headed to the famous Changi Village Hawker Centre to get some affordable local food for breakfast.

While the wide range of food options left us spoilt for choice, we ended up going for nasi lemak from Mizzy Corner and chicken cutlet hor fun from Weng Kee Original Taste Ipoh Hor Fun.

Fun fact, Changi Village Hawker Centre is famous for its numerous nasi lemak stalls so if you're coming with a group of people, you can do a taste test together.

Apart from eateries, there are a number of convenience stores where you can purchase necessities like snacks, drinks, soap and sunscreen.

Hobbyists who enjoy fishing and biking can get supplies in the area too.

In between meals, we explored the surrounding area as well.

The initial plan was to take a ferry to Pulau Ubin to do some hiking.

Unfortunately, we were unable to do so as the boat only leaves where there are nine to 12 people onboard, and there was only the two of us.

So instead, we wandered around Changi Beach and had fun enjoying the sand, sun and sea.

As we only were there for two days and one night, we didn't have much time to check out other nearby activities, malls and attractions like Downtown East and Changi Chapel and Museum.

But these are definitely worth exploring if you have time, especially if you live in a completely different part of Singapore.

Final thoughts

I'll admit, at times, I forgot that I was staying in a bus because the place had been designed and renovated extremely well.

Prior to the visit, I was also a little concerned that I would be bored as I'm a city girl and Changi Village is a quieter area that I've only visited a handful of times in my life.

However, I found myself enjoying the slow pace of life here.

It was also fun exploring a new area with my colleague, who also was unfamiliar with the place.

I have to admit, the price point is a little steep for a hotel in such a secluded area.

But I personally feel that the novelty of the experience makes it worth the splurge, especially if you're looking for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Address: 5 Telok Paku Rd, Singapore 508883

