I used to waste money on gym memberships - here's how I finally stuck to my fitness resolutions

The year-end period is usually a busy time for me in the office. The late nights everyday mean I have less time to work out - I can see my love handles returning. Which is why I am looking forward to 2026 and getting back on track with my fitness routine.

A few friends of mine have asked me how I maintain my fitness goals throughout the year. Let's be real - a few years ago, I used to be the type to set "getting fit" or "working out more" as my New Year's resolution, only to end up wasting my money on a gym membership that I barely use.

For the cheapo in me, not wasting money is one key reason why I stay on track, but these practical tips are what I started adopting years ago to help me crush my fitness resolutions.

Set realistic goals

First things first - ditch the "all or nothing" mindset. Thinking you'll work out every day or run a marathon on your birthday might sound inspiring, but it's also a recipe for burnout.

Instead, set smart goals. For example, aim to complete two workouts a week for 30 minutes each, or run 5 kilometres along your park connector before Sunday. Small, realistic targets will keep you motivated without making you feel like saying, "Aiya this is too much lah" and abandoning ship.

Create a schedule

Life gets busy, and workouts can quickly fall off your to-do list if you don't make time for them. Treat your exercise like any other appointment - book a date and time on your calendar and stick to it - no excuses!

Morning person? Consider hitting the gym before work (there's plenty in the CBD area if you're going to the office) or even squeezing in a 30-minute workout at home before hitting the shower. Night owl? Go for a pre-dinner run. Find what works best for you and make it a non-negotiable part of your routine.

Find a workout buddy

Two's company, especially when it comes to fitness. A workout buddy can keep you accountable and make exercising a lot more fun. My husband usually accompanies me for runs and walks. We've practically covered most of northeast Singapore by now.

Having someone to share your fitness journey with can give you that extra push to show up on days you're feeling lazy.

Mix it up

Doing the same workout every day can get boring. Avoid the monotony by trying out new activities. From yoga and Zumba to bouldering and trampoline parks, there are plenty of ways to break a sweat while keeping things exciting. I personally keep a curated playlist of YouTube workout videos - ranging from HIIT to hip hop dance routines to Muay Thai conditioning workouts, so that I don't lose interest in working out.

Not sure where to start? Here are some fresh workout ideas to shake up your routine this year.

Track your progress

Tracking your progress is a great way to stay motivated. Fitness apps can help you see how far you've come, whether it is weight lifted, distance ran, or calories burnt. It's a powerful reminder of why you started on this journey.

For example, the Strava app tracks where and how fast you've ran. It also shows other fellow runners who've ran the same path, and how you stack up against others on a particular stretch. Great for those who have a competitive streak (like me, heh).

I highly recommend you check out the National Steps Challenge by our Health Promotion Board. Sign up for the programme and you can get a free fitness tracker. Use the device along with the HPB's Healthy365 app to track your workouts. The more you do, the more points you can earn. You can redeem the points for vouchers at FairPrice, SimplyGo, or Cold Storage, to name a few.

Prioritise self-care

Rest days are just as important as workout days, so don't skip them! Overtraining can lead to injuries and fatigue, which will only set you back. Listen to your body and give it time to recover.

Nutrition also plays a huge role in fitness. Focus on a balanced diet that fuels your workouts. Think lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and veggies. And don't forget to hydrate often. Water is your best gym buddy!

Invest in good gear

Nothing kills my workout motivation faster than uncomfortable shoes or flimsy leggings. Invest in gear that makes you feel good and supports your performance. Choose breathable fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry. Sporting good compression wear can increase blood flow to the heart, reducing fatigue and soreness.

Good quality gear or footwear will also last longer, so you don't have to keep spending money to buy replacements.

Don't be too hard on yourself

Setbacks happen. You'll miss workouts, accidentally eat too many pizzas, or maybe even stop completely for a week or two. And that's okay! What matters is getting back on track without beating yourself up. Fitness is about progress, not perfection. Every step counts, even if it's a small one. Be kind to yourself and keep moving forward. You can do it!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.