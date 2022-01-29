I’ve spent thousands on Gymshark clothes. Are they worth the hype?

If you've ever been on the fitness side of Instagram, you've probably seen at least one Gymshark post, advertisement, or influencer. After all, Gymshark is one of, if not the biggest activewear brand on the platform.

For those who haven't heard of Gymshark before, here's the gist: it's a UK-based activewear company that specialises in gym wear (duh) for both men and women, and they've also expanded into the athleisure, running, and yoga markets.

Their claim to fame? Seamless leggings and leading the influencer marketing game (more on that later).

We know seamless leggings aren't anything new now, but when they first came out, it was truly revolutionary.

No more front seams, camel toe (which is a normal part of female anatomy, but not everyone wants it to be on show, y'know?), and seams that dig into your skin.

Now that almost every brand has their own take on seamless leggings, is Gymshark's seamless collection anything special?

As a yoga teacher, gym-goer, and all-round fitness enthusiast, I've always had a penchant for activewear.

I'm down to try new brands and products to find the most functional activewear. Some people care most about the cost of activewear, while some care most about how flattering their activewear is, but my main priorities are:

1. Fit and functionality

2. Fabric comfort, quality, and durability

3. Aesthetics