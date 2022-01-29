I’ve spent thousands on Gymshark clothes. Are they worth the hype?

If you've ever been on the fitness side of Instagram, you've probably seen at least one Gymshark post, advertisement, or influencer. After all, Gymshark is one of, if not the biggest activewear brand on the platform.
For those who haven't heard of Gymshark before, here's the gist: it's a UK-based activewear company that specialises in gym wear (duh) for both men and women, and they've also expanded into the athleisure, running, and yoga markets.
Their claim to fame? Seamless leggings and leading the influencer marketing game (more on that later).
We know seamless leggings aren't anything new now, but when they first came out, it was truly revolutionary.
No more front seams, camel toe (which is a normal part of female anatomy, but not everyone wants it to be on show, y'know?), and seams that dig into your skin.
Now that almost every brand has their own take on seamless leggings, is Gymshark's seamless collection anything special?
As a yoga teacher, gym-goer, and all-round fitness enthusiast, I've always had a penchant for activewear.
I'm down to try new brands and products to find the most functional activewear. Some people care most about the cost of activewear, while some care most about how flattering their activewear is, but my main priorities are:
1. Fit and functionality
2. Fabric comfort, quality, and durability
3. Aesthetics
I’ve tried various Gymshark pieces from countless collections and they’re truly hit or miss.
Are their activewear pieces really worth the money and your money, or is it just good marketing? Are Gymshark pieces functional and durable? What’s the hype about, exactly?
Do customers love the brand’s beliefs? Are the pieces made to perfection? Or is Gymshark the internet rage because most of their influencers look great in them and customers are buying into that image?
Here, I’ll share more about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Gymshark and their activewear collections.
What I like about Gymshark as a fitness brand
If I had to describe what I love about Gymshark in a single sentence, I’d say: Gymshark is an inspiring, inclusive, and innovative brand.
Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis in 2012 when he was just 19 years old. He started the brand from home while he was still a student.
Today, Gymshark is a billion-dollar business (1.3 million Singapore dollars) that is among activewear giants like Nike and Adidas. In 2020, Gymshark made an estimated turnover (gross sales) of 261 million British pounds— that’s a whopping 470 million Singapore dollars.
They achieved that by being inclusive with their community, and leading the way with their own designs.
I can confidently say that Gymshark is one of the most diverse and inclusive brands I’ve seen. Their photoshoots, campaigns, and influencer team include people of different shapes, sizes, and ethnic backgrounds, as well as people with disabilities.
They’ve also been outspoken about their support for normalising female body hair, as well as their stance against fat-shaming.
However, they can work on their size range as most pieces only come in an XS to XXL. I’d also like to see more Asian representation since the only Asian Gymshark influencers I know of are Little T Fitness and Kris Hui.
Gymshark is also unapologetically unique with their designs, and you’ll seldom see them copying other brands. Oftentimes, they are the ones who are setting the trends.
As an established brand, they also offer mid-range pricing (usually US$40-$60 for a sports bra and US$60-US$90 for a pair of leggings), free shipping above US$100 (S$136), and free express shipping above US$150 (S$204).
In my experience, their customer service has been fantastic, although I’ve heard that some people have dealt with lost/late parcels and don’t receive email replies.
What I dislike about Gymshark as a fitness brand
My main gripe with Gymshark’s business model is the way they release collections. They usually release at least one collection per month, blast it all over social media, but only order a limited amount of stock that usually sells out within the first hour or less.
Collection drops are also not announced very far in advance. Sometimes, it can be as far as three days before the release. The brand is also secretive with pricing pre-launch, which makes it difficult for customers to plan their shopping.
Additionally, Gymshark releases are usually at 6 or 7pm BST, which is 1 or 2am SGT.
Gymshark and influencer marketinghttps://www.instagram.com/reel/CWd4Gk7KZe-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
While other brands work with websites, magazines, and influencers on a project basis, Gymshark has always relied on their influencers to create promotional content all year long.
Being a Gymshark influencer has become so exclusive and prestigious that some fitness content creators strive to become one. When you see someone’s profile that is full of Gymshark outfits, they might not even be sponsored by Gymshark.
To get people excited about the aforementioned launches, Gymshark gets their fleet of hundreds of influencers to post a bunch of related content in the days leading up to the launch.
Not only does this create buzz, but it also generates exclusivity and FOMO. Customers end up panic buying everything in the collection as they fear it will sell out quickly, which drives overconsumption and credit card debt.
Throughout the years, there has been a bit of drama surrounding influencers leaving Gymshark.
Some influencers who were dropped by Gymshark have said that the brand did not allow them to wear other activewear brands or start their own business, while others like Natacha Oceane, who is known for her science-backed content, say that Gymshark does not stop their influencers from posting inaccurate and/or misleading content.
Gymshark activewear: The good
These are my holy grail items from Gymshark.
Whitney Simmons Collection
This is my favourite Gymshark collection to date because the fabric is soft, smooth, stretchable, supportive, and sweat-friendly.
As this is their third collaboration with influencer Whitney Simmons, they’ve had time, experience, and customer feedback to improve the collection. The collection is back and it’s better than ever because they’ve perfected the styles, silhouettes, and shades.
The collection includes T-shirts, cropped tanks, sports bras, shorts, leggings, and more. I bought 18 pieces and reach for them regularly because they’re suitable for yoga, weightlifting, HIIT, lounging, and going out.
It is also worth noting that this collection was Gymshark’s largest buy. It was released on Sept 16, 2021, and there is still stock available. This is huge for the brand, especially considering the fact that the previous two collections were sold out in minutes.
Training Sports Brashttps://www.tiktok.com/@movewithcarissa/video/7007678646613839105?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7046615364742858242
The training collection is Gymshark’s most basic collection. The designs are no-nonsense and are made for everyday wear.
There is a variety of training sports bras to choose from, ranging from low support to high support, but my favourites are the V-neck training sports bra (light support), ruched training sports bra (low to medium support), and the scoop neck training sports bra (low to medium support).
The bras are made from a brushed fabric, which makes them sweat-wicking, supportive, and comfortable for all-day wear.
As someone with broad shoulders and a small bust, my biggest problems when buying sports bras are loose straps, tight armholes, tight underbust bands, and gaping in the chest, but I don’t face any of these problems with the training sports bras.
Bonus: This is Gymshark’s most affordable collection.
Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings and Shortshttps://www.tiktok.com/@movewithcarissa/video/7050735588051340546?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7046615364742858242
I think I’ve tried at least one pair of leggings from all of Gymshark’s core collections, including Energy Seamless, Vital Seamless, Flex, and Adapt, but none of them are as good as the Adapt Camo bottoms.
These leggings and shorts are everything I want in a workout bottom: high-waisted with tummy control that doesn’t dig in, seamless and camel toe-proof, supportive and flattering, compressive but not restricting, and fits my waist, thighs, and ankles.
It’s made of a knit fabric that is high-quality, durable, and thick, but is still breathable for Singapore’s hot and humid weather.
These bottoms are my go-to for sweaty workouts, especially when I need a pair that I’m not afraid will pill or get scratched up.
Gymshark activewear: The bad
Okay, these items aren’t terrible. They just appeal to a very specific group of people that I don’t happen to be a part of.
Apex Shorts
This Power Ranger-esque collection is too out-there for my liking. Low waist, glaring branding, and bold line details? Thank you, next.
Design aside, the fabric is also too thin. It appears sheer in some lighting, is not squat-proof in some colours, and doesn’t do much in terms of support and shaping.
Plus, whenever it comes to thinner Gymshark fabrics, there always seems to be excess crotch fabric that just doesn’t sit or look right.
Adapt Ombre Leggings and Shorts
Although the Adapt Animal bottoms are my favourites from Gymshark, the Adapt Ombre are a different story. They’re part of the same Adapt family, but the fabrication is not the same, which makes all the difference.
These bottoms, although seamless, can still cause camel toe. On some bodies, they cause ‘Barbie crotch’ instead of camel toe. Basically, what that means is there is excess crotch fabric that gathers and sits in the groin area. Not comfortable and not flattering at all.
When it comes to the shorts, the Adapt Ombre Biker shorts seem to be at an odd length that is longer than your average biker short. While most brands’ biker shorts are six to eight inches, these ones are eight to 10 inches long.
Many influencers have told their followers that the shorts can be hiked up to their desired length, but I think the scrunch doesn’t look or feel great. I’m surprised Gymshark hasn’t just made them in a shorter length.
Adapt Camo Sports Bras
Another non-favourite from the Adapt family is the Adapt Camo sports bra. The fabric is great, but the fit isn’t.
This bra’s wrap front and keyhole back detailing looks nice, but it isn’t the most functional.
The crisscross bust design is flattering and supportive, but as soon as you start moving, the wrap design shifts and nip slips become a problem (and that’s coming from someone with an A cup).
Gymshark activewear: The ugly
These are so bad that I’ve listed them as the entire collection.
Vital Seamless Collection
I feel like this may cause an uproar amongst Gymshark enthusiasts because this is arguably their most popular collection.
I’m not sure why that’s the case. I’ve tried their leggings, shorts, sports bra, and long-sleeve crop top, and didn’t enjoy any of them.
The fabric is neither thin nor thick, but that doesn’t mean it’s the perfect in-between. It doesn’t feel like second-skin, nor does it compress and sculpt well.
The waistband on the bottoms has significant gaping when you do hip hinge or squat movements, do not feel supportive for higher-impact workouts, and aren’t stretchable enough for yoga-based movements.
I found that the sports bras were too big and lacked support (coming from an A cup), and their long-sleeved tops were ill-fitting on the arms, armpits, and back.
Overall, it’s a collection that I fail to understand the appeal of.
WTFlex Collection
My thoughts on the design of this collection are reflected in its name…
The print is super out-there, the branding is massive on the back of the waistband, the fabric doesn’t offer tummy control, the butt contouring is too obvious, and the leggings do not do much to lift your butt.
Actual customer comments include “Are these clown clothes?”, “Are you running out of ideas?”, “We’re looking for neutrals…”, “This is a big no.”, and “Who’s buying these?!”
Can’t say I disagree…
To be fair, this collection is part of their Flex Collection which is actually pretty comfy. It isn’t their most flattering collection, and paired with this bold design, it hasn’t been a crowd favourite.
Dreamy Collection
You won’t find this online now because it has thankfully been phased out, but I still had to give them an honourable mention.
Of all the pieces and collections I disliked, this has to be at the top of the list. While some other pieces did not fit well or did not hold up well during my workout, the Dreamy collection was a struggle to even put on.
The brushed fabric was soft and smooth, but it lacked stretch and breathability. Definitely not dreamy to feel squished and sausage-like in the pieces.
The bottom line
It may sound like I dislike the brand, but I simply think that Gymshark is better off sticking to what they do best — basics that everyone can wear. I definitely can’t fault them for experimenting and breaking boundaries, though.
If you want to be part of an active online fitness community, join in the fitness trends on Instagram, look like your favourite Gymshark influencer, or try the tried-and-tested pieces, there’s little harm in making your first purchase.
A word of caution: The lightning-speed collection releases and limited stock can make people prone to panic buying. But remember this: With the amount of activewear that is available on the market, you will never be able to own them all.
Before making a purchase, consider the following:
- Do you really need another sports bra or pair of leggings?
- How often will you wear this piece of clothing?
- Are you buying it because it fits your style and activities, or because you saw someone else wear it?
If you find yourself falling into the FOMO trap, don’t overwhelm yourself by signing up for newsletters and following every influencer. When products and collections aren’t shoved in your face, it’s easier to discern whether it’s a want or a need.
Oh, and if you decide to make a purchase, don’t be too surprised if your cart expires as you’re typing in your credit card details.
*All views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.
Carissa Wong is a 200h Certified Yoga Teacher who focuses on alignment, mobility, and strength. She started practising yoga in 2016, and has been teaching since mid-2020. Currently, she teaches private 1-on-1 yoga classes online and in person.
You can find Carissa on Instagram (@MovewithCarissa), and her e-books “Form & Alignment” and “Banishing Back Pain” here.
This article was first published in Her World Online.