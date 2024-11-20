I visit Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, here's why it gave me goosebumps

I've been a diehard fan of the Harry Potter franchise for more than two decades and have splurged hundreds of dollars on related merchandise and experiences over the past few years.

So when it was announced that Harry Potter: Visions of Magic was coming to Singapore, I had already marked out the dates in my calendar and prepared my credit card.

The 40,000 sq ft venue is located at The Forum of Resorts World Sentosa.

Its sheer size makes it the "largest-ever engagement" of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.

As of now, the multimedia art experience is only available in Belgium and Singapore.

Overall, there are more than 90 original artworks in the form of sculptures, portraits and sketches to enhance guests' experiences. On top of that, it combines responsive video, content, architecture and soundscapes to make the entire event more immersive.

While the bulk of the Singapore experience is similar to its counterpart in Belgium, there will be two new interactive zones debuting here for the first time.

Though I was excited, I'll admit that prior to my visit, I tried to manage my expectations because while my earlier visit in February to the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience was enjoyable, I had hoped for more magic.

'Magic' wands bring experience to life

Overall, the experience has 10 interactive zones.

But before you excited Potterheads dash in to explore the place, remember to collect your wands at the entrance.

Without these, your journey through Harry Potter: Visions of Magic would be a lot less immersive.

You'll be taught how to use your wand in the very first room you enter. After which, you're free to tour the place at your own pace.

My colleague and I started off our journey by 'boarding' the iconic Knight Bus, which (with the magic of visual projections) led us to our next location — Number 12 Grimmauld Place.

For the uninitiated, Number 12 Grimmauld Place is home to the powerful, pure-blooded Black family, which includes famous characters from the series such as Sirius Black and Bellatrix Lestrange.

The place was "protected by powerful charms" and we had to use our wands to unveil secrets of the Black family tree.

Through a door near the fireplace in Grimmauld Place, we found ourselves at the centre of the entire attraction — a giant hall meant to represent the Ministries of Magic in Paris, London and New York.

To access the other interactive zones such as Knockturn Alley, Newt's Menagerie and The Pensieve, guests have to walk down the stairs to another door near a red phone booth in the Ministries of Magic.

Out of the lot, one of my favourite zones definitely had to be the Hall of Prophecy.

I audibly gasped when I entered the room as in that moment, it felt like I had walked into the world of Harry Potter itself.

For context, the Hall of Prophecy is a mysterious chamber within the Department of Mysteries in the Ministry of Magic in London.

Just like in the movies, the room had rows of shelves holding records of prophecies in the form of glass orbs. Guests can use their wands to interact with these beautiful orbs.

Another room that left me in awe was the Room of Requirement, which, in the story, is a magical room that only appears for those who need it.

The place was littered with magical items that were hidden amongst furniture, suitcases and other random objects. To uncover them, guests have to use their wands.

Keep your eyes peeled for one magical item that will set off colourful "fireworks" in the room. A hint is that it's linked to the iconic twins Fred and George Weasley from the series.

Interactive zones exclusive to Singapore

I was the most excited for the two interactive zones that were exclusive to Singapore — The Trap Door and Chamber of Secrets.

And I was not disappointed.

Potterheads would recognise the scene in The Trap Door from the first movie of the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Here, guests can reenact what the trio — Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger — went through while trying to find the Sorcerer's Stone.

If you've seen the first film, you'd know this journey includes a giant, furry animal and a dangerous magical plant.

Out of all the 10 zones, Chamber of Secrets was my absolute favourite.

You couldn't just walk into the zone like the others as it was hidden behind a steel hatchway door that was clamped shut by seven snake-shaped locks.

Once inside, my jaw dropped.

The room looked eerily similar to the actual Chamber of Secrets in the movies, complete with Tom Riddle's diary.

As a Slytherin, I definitely was pleased with how this zone turned out and I'm sure fellow Slytherins would feel the same way too.

Butterbeer and more

After we finished our final immersive zone, which was The Pensieve, we found ourselves in the retail store where visitors can buy exclusive merchandise, including collectibles, replica wands and "enchanted" trinkets.

I spent a bit too much money here. I won't be sharing exactly how much but let's just say that I'll be eating soy sauce and rice for the rest of the month.

The door out of the retail store leads to a small cafe area where guests can enjoy butterbeer and Harry Potter-themed sweets like macaroons and cupcakes.

Final thoughts: I felt like a real witch

I'm happy to say that Harry Potter: Visions of Magic exceeded my expectations.

The detailed set-up coupled with the interactive wands truly made the experience a mystical and immersive one.

I found myself getting goosebumps not just once, but several times. There were even moments when I forgot I was in Singapore because the entire thing was so realistic.

And I knew that I had a swell time because after the entire experience was over, I felt really sad that it had ended.

That being said, I shall be booking my tickets for a second visit soon after this.

Tickets for off-peak periods are $49 for adults and $39 for children aged four to 12, while during peak periods, it's $59 for adults and $49 for children.

For super-peak periods, adult ticket prices will be $69 and $59 for children.

Do note that ticket prices exclude the $4 booking fee per ticket.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, last entry at 9pm

[[nid:708640]]

melissateo@asiaone.com