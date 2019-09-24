I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat

First, we had co-working spaces sprouting up on our island, boasting exclusive membership perks and workshops, and the flexibility of hot-desking in cool locations around Singapore, sharing the same space as other professionals and companies.

More recently, co-living is a trend that's picking up in Singapore. For the uninitiated, a co-living space is quite similar to the concept of co-working space, where the kitchen, living room and other facilities are shared with residents in the compound.

What's the difference between co-living and regular HDB room or home rentals? Co-living is designed to promote interactions among residents, where they are involved in fostering a community through communal spaces and events.

It's the millennials' or hipsters' equivalent of home rentals, and it usually comes with cool amenities and an aesthetically pleasing interior design.

The entire process of shifting in is seamless and convenient with the help of community managers and residents.

I visited three co-living spaces in Singapore just to find out if it's more worth it to rent a room in a co-living space or to rent an HDB flat.

HMLET CANTONMENT

Hmlet comes from the word 'hamlet', which means little village, and stepping into its new co-living space in Cantonment felt very much as its name suggests.

Even though it's located near busy Tanjong Pagar, Hmlet Cantonment feels like an oasis; it's almost a home away from home, where I could feel my stress melting away upon walking through the gates.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Goh

The premises is quite self-sustaining, sort of a thriving ecosystem on its own — it consists of communal kitchens on the second floor of both its blocks, a spacious cafe named The Cantonment Canteen to host community-led events and functions, outdoor patios, a plunge pool and a wellness studio with in-house yoga classes.

PHOTO: Hmlet

Whilst modern, the two buildings boasting 150 rooms retained some of its 1950s old school charms, such as the windows, grilles, and original staircase with terrazzo handrails which added character to the co-living space.

The weekly rates start from $870 for The Small to $1,920 for the Two Bed With Kitchen. Members who book a three-month stay and above will enjoy rates from $3,240 a month, or about $810 a week.

I had the opportunity to spend a night in The Extra Large room in Block A, away from the communal space and found it to be very tranquil.

The room comes ensuite, with a double bed, kitchenette, a washing machine and a small round table. It's roomy enough for two people and if I were still waiting for my three-room HDB to be ready, this would have been a great place to temporarily call home.

PHOTO: Hmlet

During my stay, I joined a community-led event held in The Cantonment Canteen, which helped in making me feel warm and welcome.

I can see how Hmlet Cantonment will resonate really well with younger individuals and couples who like the idea of balancing between having privacy and socialising.

LYF

Lyf, located in Funan Mall, is obviously made for millennials in mind. Its decor is very IG-centric, littered with neon signs, a GIF machine, a ball pit and witty quotes hidden at every corner of the space.