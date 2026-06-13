I visited the first condo in Singapore's newest waterfront residential district — is the first-mover advantage worth it?

One Marina Gardens would be familiar to buyers who have been paying attention to the new launch market.

The 937-unit development launched for sale in April 2025 and has since sold 68 per cent of its units, setting an average selling price of about $2,950 psf, based on caveats to date.

The project recently stepped back into the spotlight for some buyers after a neighbouring development plot was announced and is set to be launched for sale in August.

But One Marina Gardens is still the headline development in Marina South, Singapore’s newest waterfront precinct next to the Central Business District.

The promise of this upcoming mixed-use precinct — with new residential, retail, and wellness spaces — continues to attract keen interest in One Marina Gardens, which is still the only development there.

Back then, the average selling price was $2,953 psf.

While Marina South consists of iconic landmarks like Gardens By the Bay and Marina Barrage, this is where One Marina Gardens faces a twist.

Most of the planned precinct, including the area around the condominium, has barely seen significant development.

It may seem odd to hear, but this is a project which is banking on a first mover advantage in one of most recognisable districts in Singapore.

With the renewed attention Marina South has received, and the sales progress that One Marina Gardens has clocked to date, we’re scrutinising the project which presents both a unique challenge and a unique opportunity.

Overview of One Marina Gardens

Project Name One Marina Gardens Location 1, 3 and 5 Marina Gardens Lane Developer Kingsford Group Tenure 99-year Leasehold Site area 131,805 sq ft No. of Units 937 Est. TOP 2029

Developed by Kingsford Group, One Marina Gardens comprises two residential towers that are 30-stories and 44-stories tall, and the entire development sits on a 131,805 sq ft site.

The project also includes a small commercial element on the ground floor.

Around 45per cent of the site is set aside for landscaping and facilities, which is not a large proportion of the site area.

Thus, the developer has opted for a more vertical approach, with most of the facilities located on the upper floors of the residential towers which also takes advantage of the surrounding views.

In our view, this architectural approach has its own set of pros and cons.

The development is certainly well-positioned to maximise one of its strongest attributes, namely the sweeping views of Gardens by the Bay, the CBD, and waterfront views.

On the other hand, we reckon that buying a unit in a one- or two-tower development increases the likelihood of the owners there facing a substitution issue.

What we mean by that is: If a preferred unit has already been sold, the nearest alternative may be a unit that is several floors higher or lower and this results in a big difference in price or the type of views.

It also means that buyers need to act much quicker to secure a desirable unit or layout among the various options available between these two towers.

At the same time, a question on the minds of most buyers will be the location itself — the master planned Marina South precinct, and where it might sit among Singapore’s central districts.

As we mentioned at the start of this article, although Marina Bay is one of Singapore’s most established districts, nearly all of Marina South is still taking shape and One Marina Gardens is the first residential project in an area that will see 16 new condos break ground.

This lends the project a distinct first-mover advantage despite the fact that it is located in District 1.

This is both a strength and a weakness for One Marina Gardens

Firstly, it gives buyers a rare and early chance to secure a property in the new waterfront precinct before the area fully takes shape.

It is very unusual to have this sort of advantage in an established and largely developed central area.

On the other hand, first-movers have to contend with the realities of being early.

In this case, it will take years for the rest of the surrounding area to be fully developed, and the range of nearby amenities will be limited.

It has been difficult to predict how buyers respond to opportunities like this, since most of the buyers in the Core Central Region (CCR) have traditionally paid a premium for property in this region.

This stems from the convenience and accessibility that comes from established residential districts.

We argue that this might be the whole point of buying a home in the CCR, since you would be paying a price premium to have such conveniences already at your doorstep, including proximity to the CBD and other prime amenities.

In general, some buyers may have been swayed by this uncertainty, which influenced the sales launch of One Marina Gardens last year.

Overall, the take-up rate was a respectable 38 per cent over launch weekend, which is within expectations for a new project this close to the CBD.

Another point worth taking note about One Marina Gardens is its commercial component

Although One Marina Gardens is linked to Marina South MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), buyers shouldn’t expect a large retail podium the likes of which we usually see in most integrated developments.

At One Marina Gardens, the commercial element is relatively modest and consists of a childcare centre, some F&B options, and a handful of retail units at the podium level.

As the area continues to develop, new developments with larger retail spaces will eventually come online.

The commercial offerings here shouldn’t be viewed in isolation since several neighbouring plots are zoned as White Sites, which can be developed into a variety of mixed-use purposes.

Thus, the retail options at One Marina Gardens are complementary to what’s coming to the area in the future.

Unit mix and configurations

The unit mix at One Marina Gardens ranges from one- to four-bedders. However, for any prospective buyer looking to pick up a unit, all of the one-bedroom units have been sold out by the time this article was published.

Unit Type Size (sq ft) Est. Monthly Maintenance Fees Total Units Unit Breakdown One Bedroom 431 / 420 / 452 $295 240 25.61 per cent Two Bedroom 646 / 657 / 667 $354 179 44.61p er cent Two Bedroom + Study 678 41 Two Bedroom + Homeshelter 689 / 710 / 721 / 732 198 Three Bedroom 904 / 980 / 1,012 $413 99 25.51 per cent Three Bedroom Dual Key 969 29 Three Bedroom Premium 1,067 / 1,173 / 1,238 111 Four Bedroom Premium 1,647 $472 40 4.27 per cent 937 100 per cent

Overall, relatively smaller-sized units like one- and two-bedders make up around 70 per cent of the unit mix.

This is not unusual for a new project in District 1.

There’s a good chance that young couples or professionals who work in the CBD are more likely to be drawn to these smaller-sized and lower-quantum options, so it’s not only catered to landlords and property investors.

The sell-out of the one-bedroom units highlights the demand for these smaller and relatively affordable units.

Meanwhile, a significant proportion of the two-bedroom units come in either the two-bedroom + study, or two-bedroom + household shelter configurations.

These layouts tend to appeal to owner-occupiers, particularly buyers who need a bit more flexibility for a home office or extra bedroom.

In total, these unit configurations account for almost half of the two-bedroom units at One Marina Gardens.

The project is also developed under the post-GFA harmonisation framework, which means features such as air-con ledges are excluded from the stated floor area.

Here’s a look at some of the unit layouts.

This is the Two-Bedroom Premium unit which features a dumbbell layout: the two bedrooms flank the living / dining area which removes the need for a shared corridor space.

For privacy, the common bathroom is a Jack and Jill configuration that can be accessed from the common area, so guests don’t need to walk through the bedroom to access it.

This arrangement also makes it a convenient en-suite for the bedroom.

An excellent feature in this unit layout is the nook kitchen.

The L-shaped layout extends countertop space and cabinetry options, and since it’s tucked away from the entrance the front door doesn’t open into a scene of unwashed dishes or food prep.

While we usually question the need for a balcony in an already compact two-bedder, this one could make sense.

We reckon that this is an efficient layout overall, with excellent consideration for the entrance foyer and kitchen.

The main selling point of this project are the views towards Marina Bay and the surrounding waterfront views, which a balcony helps to highlight. In addition, there’s a water and power point.

The master bedroom is given a generous amount of space and can hold a sizeable wardrobe even with a king-size bed in the room, while the common bedroom comfortably fits a double.

From our perspective, the absence of a private lift is a curious decision.

The seemingly prime location of this condo — so close to Marina Bay — with details such as Smeg kitchen appliances and Kohler bathroom fittings, are features we typically associate with high-end residential projects.

Private lifts often come with that territory too, but not in this case.

That said, not all buyers will consider this a drawback. It reinforces a theme we’ve seen throughout the project: One Marina Gardens sits somewhere between a traditional luxury development, and a more mainstream condo.

We’ll follow up with an examination of the Three-Bedroom Premium unit.

For this layout, we see the attention to detail at the entrance.

The front door opens into a foyer that has sufficient room for shoe racks, umbrella stands, and other accessories, but doesn’t have a direct view into the kitchen or living room.

This unit type also features a wet and dry kitchen, and the kitchen island provided is of a good length that could comfortably double as a second dining table when hosting.

Overall, the kitchen layout is excellent as it allows for countertops and cabinetry on both sides, and the household shelter is ideally positioned to act as a storage room.

There’s also a service yard, which some consider indispensable for family-sized homes (due to family-sized laundry).

The wide design of the balcony next to the living room capitalises on one of the strength of this project, namely the views towards Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay, and the waterfront.

The wide length of the living room also means that there’s a good amount of distance between the sofa and any TV you mount on the facing wall.

A pleasant break from some new unit layouts which feature rather compact living room widths.

The balcony is also large enough to be functional, and there’s a water and power point so you can set up a full lounge set-up comfortably to take in the view.

A point worth taking note is that several walls can be demolished in order to merge one of the bedrooms with the living area, which will have the effect of increasing this as a larger family area or space to host.

But the layout of this three-bedder reverts to the tried and tested configuration that we see across many new three-bedroom designs. There is a corridor space here, which is admittedly an inefficiency.

However, it will appeal to home owners who prefer to separate their communal spaces like the living / dining room from their private living areas.

From my perspective, taking into account the layout with the foyer and the wet and dry kitchen, I can see a nod to old-school family home layouts which were more common in the previous decade or earlier.

Homebuyers who don’t prefer the newer unit design trends may find this very attractive.

The master bedroom is generously sized, with sufficient space for an additional work desk or reading nook in addition to the king-sized bed.

This room is the major highlight of the layout, with a unique curved window to provide a panoramic waterfront view.

The master bedroom also features a walk-through wardrobe that leads to the ensuite.

These wardrobes are integrated into the circulation space and are actually more space-efficient.

There is room for a more extravagant set-up if you want to renovate that way, but again we see the developer straddling the line between traditional luxury and more functional mainstream layouts In the bathrooms, the sanitary ware and fittings are from Kohler, and both bathrooms have ventilation windows.

As with the other units, there isn’t a private lift but this is a more spacious layout than you can find in many post-harmonisation projects, and is built toward one of OMG’s great strengths: The view.

Finally, the Four-Bedroom Premium unit, and the first thing that stood out to me is how conventional the layout feels.

From my view, this appears to be a traditional family-home layout which we tend to see in landed homes or older condos.

Most new private residential developments in recent years have evolved towards compact-but-optimised configurations, but One Marina Gardens appears to be a bit of a contrarian with its larger sized units.

The entrance features a sizeable foyer that is large enough for coat racks, umbrella stands, and other accessories.

As with the other units, we see that it doesn’t lead directly into the kitchen (so long as you close the wet kitchen door) or the living / dining area.

There’s a wet and dry kitchen with a proper sized service yard accompanying them, and there’s an extensive countertop and cabinetry space along both walls.

However, we think that the highlight is the dry kitchen.

Besides acting as just a dry kitchen, it also serves as an excellent space to entertain and host guests.

The kitchen island is one of the longest we’ve seen among recent new projects, and since the dry kitchen is opposite the household shelter it has excellent access to a storage area.

A nice added touch is the window for the enclosed wet kitchen.

This allows a host to observe guests in the dry kitchen, living, and dining areas even when they might be busy in the kitchen, and parents will find this useful as they can keep an eye on their children.

As with the Three-Bedroom Premium unit, the living room and balcony has a wide frontage to maximise the view, with a good distance between the sofa and any TV screen.

The balcony is large enough for tables, chairs, and outdoor dining when hosting, and there is a water and power point.

This layout comes with a junior master bedroom which has its own en-suite bathroom.

This flexibility will be useful for multi-generational households, families with teenage children, or those who frequently house guests.

Meanwhile, the other common bedrooms are comfortably sized and can accommodate double beds.

But those living in Bedrooms 3 and 4 will have to come out to the corridor to access the common bathroom.

There is also an option to merge the two common bedrooms into a single larger space, which adds to the overall versatility of this unit type.

The master bedroom is once again the centrepiece of the layout. A curved window provides a panoramic waterfront view from within the bedroom, similar to what we saw at the Three-Bedroom Premium unit.

It’s a generously sized bedroom with ample space to fit in a work desk, reading nook, or extended wardrobe, whilst still being spacious enough for a king-sized bed.

The resident facilities at One Marina Gardens

Based on what we’ve seen, the range of facilities at One Marina Gardens are not as extensive as one might expect for a large new development (which boasts 937 premium residential units), but this could make sense given the nature of the land parcel.

The project sits on a relatively compact site with a sizeable proportion of the amenities housing in either one of the two residential towers.

The developer seems to have focused on giving more attention to the indoor living experiences in each unit — namely the relatively generous unit sizes — rather than over-emphasise the range of facilities.

Most of the resident facilities are housed in Block 5, which is the taller 44-storey tower.

This means that residents have access to three pools (including a 50-metre lap pool) on the ground floor, as well as two gyms, two function rooms, and a range of lounges and open spaces spread across Levels 14, 31, 34, and 45.

The vertical layout is not just due to the tighter land space, it also allows the project to capitalise on the strongest selling point: The views.

The various sky decks and elevated communal spaces allow residents to enjoy Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay, and the surrounding waterfront from multiple vantage points.

However, we would point out that as a consequence, not all facilities are equally convenient from both blocks. We noticed that most of the popular and frequently used amenities are concentrated within Block 5 (the taller block).

For example, the gym is located on the highest floor of Block 5. This is hardly a dealbreaker, but it does mean one batch of residents need to walk over to use it.

Another design choice that we would point out, and something that a few buyers might pick up on, is the tennis court.

This isn’t a big deal to every buyer, but we do note that the most commonly overbooked facility in many condos is a tennis court.

That said, given the site’s constraints, the alternative may not have been much better.

A single tennis court for 937 units would have become a source of frustration in its own right. In that sense, the omission may simply reflect the practical realities of the site.

In addition to the lack of a tennis court, do note that traditional BBQ pits have been replaced with electric grills.

Opinions on this will be divided. Electric grills are generally cleaner and avoid issues such as smoke, ash, and charcoal disposal.

This makes sense given that many of the communal spaces are located high above ground.

On the other hand, some residents may feel that electric grills lose part of the appeal of a traditional BBQ.

However, parking may prove to be the most practical concern among prospective buyers. As part of Marina South Precinct’s car-lite planning strategy,

One Marina Gardens is limited to only providing enough car parking lots for 40per cent of its units.

This translates to just 433 parking lots for 937 homes, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ultimately, it feels as though the developers recognised they were never going to win by facilities alone.

There simply isn’t the land area for the type of ‘resort-inspired’ lifestyle that suburban developments, and mega-sized project, can accomplish given their relatively larger plot size.

The focus here is really the units: the foyers, kitchens, bedroom sizes, and branded fittings trump the facilities as a point of focus for One Marina Gardens.

And to some homebuyers this will be a preferable approach.

The location of One Marina Gardens

Turning to an examination of the location of One Marina Gardens, this is where we feel the discussion turns.

While the area is close to Marina Bay and the CBD, two of Singapore’s most recognisable districts, Marina South is still taking shape.

In fact, One Marina Gardens is the first residential project in the area, with 15 more residential sites outlined in the area’s master plan.

Several neighbouring plots are still reserved or unreleased for future development, and will have to trust in how the precinct will evolve over the coming decade.

There’s also the familiar challenge faced by many CBD locations: activity tends to taper off significantly during evenings and weekends.

While ongoing initiatives aim to create a more vibrant live-work-play environment in the CBD, that transformation is still underway.

All of this presents a unique challenge for those considering One Marina Gardens.

Those who buy into the first-mover advantage are usually prepared to deal with temporary inconvenience or a long holding period, in exchange for a lower price point and the promise that resale values continue to climb.

We see this play out in developing estates like Tengah where the sales launch of Tengah Garden Residences garnered an exceptionally strong take-up rate.

But we argue that buyers in District 1 tend to have very different expectations.

At those price points, many buyers expect immediate convenience, established amenities, and a degree of prestige that comes from moving into a fully realised neighbourhood.

Thus, One Marina Gardens finds itself in an unusual position. It offers a District 1 address, but asks buyers to adopt a first-mover mindset.

Whether buyers are willing to make that trade-off remains one of the most interesting questions surrounding the project.

The question of Marina South MRT station

A major selling point for One Marina Gardens is its direct connection to Marina South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

This train station has already been built, although it is not in operation.

According to LTA, the station will only be operational once there is sufficient residential demand in the area, but there’s no confirmed opening date or publicly known targets.

Thus, it is hard to guarantee the station will be operational by the time One Marina Gardens is completed and residents start to move in.

It’s possible that the authorities will continue to wait for future developments to be completed.

It’s not a dealbreaker, but it is one of those details that buyers should be aware of, especially landlords who need to start leasing their units.

Finally, note that there are no nearby primary schools

There are currently no primary schools within a one-kilometre radius of the project.

This is not uncommon for many District 1 and CBD projects.

It may not matter to every buyer, but school proximity remains an important consideration, even if you don’t have children, it can influence future resale demand and exit liquidity.

A review of the surrounding planning area shows no nearby plots earmarked for educational use, and we think this is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Current pricing and updates

When One Marina Gardens first launched, these were the indicative prices:

One-Bedroom: From $1.16 million (~$2,691 psf)

Two-Bedroom: From $1.80 million (~$2,786 psf)

Three-Bedroom: From $2.45 million (~$2,710 psf)

Four-Bedroom: From $4.45 million (~$2,701 psf)

As of June 2026, average transacted prices were:

Two-Bedroom: Around $2.03 million (~$2,988 psf) (+12.8per cent)

Three-Bedroom: Around $3.16 million (~$2,963 psf) (+29per cent)

Four-Bedroom: Around $5.16 million (~$3,131 psf) (+15.9per cent)

There’s no one-bedroom data for 2026 since these units have been sold out.

Buyers should note that these figures are not a direct like-for-like comparison.

The launch figures represent entry-level pricing, whereas the 2026 figures reflect average transacted prices.

It’s also normal for developers to raise prices across subsequent sales phases as units continue to get sold.

The relatively moderate take-up rate when the project first hit the market — moving 38 per cent of its units — led some market watchers to question whether the pricing was too ambitious.

But to be fair, this was also a matter of timing.

There were several competing new projects at the time, and the general prices of new launches made One Marina Gardens feel like a significant jump.

There was also the issue of land cost.

Kingsford acquired the site in 2023 for around $1,402 psf, which was a record for Marina South at the time.

This was significantly above some nearby benchmarks, and raised expectations that the eventual launch prices would be expensive.

In that sense, One Marina Gardens was dealing with a pricing perception issue before it even launched.

By 2026, the price perception has shifted in the primary market and buyers have adapted to higher benchmark prices.

For example, River Green in the River Valley area achieved an average launch price of around $3,130 psf when it entered the market in August 2025.

It was followed by Newport Residences on Anson Road which launched for sale at around $3,370 psf in January this year.

The examples above are useful, but they also reveal the problem.

Buyers often end up making rough comparisons between One Marina Gardens and whichever new launch happens to be in the headlines at the time.

This isn’t because these projects are similar, but stems from the fact that One Marina Gardens hasn’t had a close enough comparison.

As the first residential project in Marina South, there are no direct competitors and no established residential market.

One Marina Gardens sets the benchmark for what new private homes in this precinct should cost.

This is an advantage and a disadvantage.

The lack of direct competition means there’s no established price ceiling on Marina South.

But at the same time, the development doesn’t appear cheap compared to the general new launch market, and buyers may feel like they’re taking a bigger leap of faith.

Final Thoughts by Ryan, deputy editor at Stacked

One Marina Gardens is one of the most unusual launch projects that I’ve personally come across in recent years.

It has many attractive and positive attributes: direct MRT access, views of Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay, and efficient post-harmonisation layouts.

n my view, the units are some of the most liveable among most of the new launch projects still available on the market today, with a noticeable effort to balance luxury and practicality.

The challenge is that it is also the first private residential project in Marina South.

The surrounding neighbourhood is still taking shape and amenities are limited for now.

More importantly, there are no clear benchmarks to justify its prices.

Part of what you buy here is the opportunity to enter before Marina South is fully established.

This favours buyers who don’t mind longer holding periods, but those seeking quicker returns may do better to look elsewhere (especially this late in the sales process).

There’s also the question of who this development is ultimately for.

From my perspective, this project sits somewhere between a traditional luxury development and a mainstream condo.

The layouts are generous, and the finishes are a cut above mass-market condos.

But at the same time, certain luxury expectations are absent: there are no private lifts, no tennis court, and some buyers will consider the high 937-unit count as lacking in privacy or exclusivity.

Ultimately, the greatest strength and greatest weakness are both the same: this project is different.

From location to interior to facilities, it defies neat categories; and whether that’s a flaw or an opportunity depends on the buyer.

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