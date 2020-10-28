I visited the new indoor adventure hub at HomeTeamNS in Khatib and my legs are still shaking from the experience

When I was asked to try out Singapore's largest multi-installation indoor adventure hub, all the worst-case scenarios started running through my mind.

That's not surprising, given that I'm someone who, when standing several stories above ground level, won't usually even dare to look down.

But fear is only in the mind, right? And since my job was at stake, I decided to give the indoor playground for adults a try. After all, how hard can it be if I stay optimistic?

My destination of the day is AdventureHQ at HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse, which spans 2,800 sq m across four stories, with over 10 kaleidoscopic installations, including a ninja course and sensory adventure trails.

PHOTO: HomeTeamNS

The facility also claims to have several unique elements, including Singapore's longest indoor slide, a 16-obstacle indoor rope course and Singapore's first indoor Roll Glider, similar to a zipline-like experience.

While most of the installations are perfect for thrill-seekers, for the less adventurous (like me), there are still plenty of activities that you can try too.

I gave all the available obstacles, slides and climbs a whirl and here's what my experience was like on each one.

Firemen Slides

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

AdventureHQ has three slides which are 5m, 6m and 14m long. The last one also happens to be Singapore's longest indoor slide and is roughly four-and-a-half storeys high. While it might sound high, it is hardly scary at all, as the slides are covered.

via GIPHY

The descent on the longest slide was smooth and it's not pitch black as I had initially feared —there is dim lighting inside the slide. It's fast too. I took just 6.48 seconds to reach the bottom and that's faster than the time taken to put on and tie my shoes!

via GIPHY

Difficulty rating: 1

Cloud Climbs

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

It's like walking up stairs that's enclosed in safety netting. The higher you climb, the more constricted the space becomes and I had to squeeze through the netting at certain parts. I suggest not looking down as you climb, especially if you have acrophobia.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

And when you finally reach the top, the view you get of AdventureHQ makes the climb worth it. You'll also be able to access the Adventure Trail and the 14m fireman slide via the Cloud Climbs.

via GIPHY

Difficulty rating: 1

Fossil Labyrinth

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

There are three tunnels of varying lengths to choose from at the artificial caving experience and you can choose the lighting experience you want – bright, dim or total darkness. I opted for the dim lighting, which made the experience feel like I was under a night sky filled with stars.

As Halloween is approaching, the cave was decorated in a horror-theme and the severed hands I came across while crawling through the tunnels did give me a slight shock.

via GIPHY

However, rather than being intimidated, I found myself tired out as I was basically moving in and out through a small tunnel. If you are claustrophobic and afraid of the dark, I recommend giving this a miss.

Difficulty rating: 2

Ninja Course

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

While the ninja course might not seem scary at first glance, it is a test of your strength and endurance. Try as I might, I was not able to complete the course and ended up falling on my butt.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

But failing is nothing to be ashamed of, especially since not every trainer at AdventureHQ is able to complete the full ninja course.

Difficulty rating: 3

Urban Climb

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

There are 24 interactive climbing elements to pick from, but as the trainers said the parabolic slide was a must-try, I thought why not. How it works is that you hang onto a bar while being lifted 8m high before letting go and sliding down.

Sounds easy enough right? Wrong. As I'm someone with weak upper body strength, I didn't manage to make it halfway before falling as I couldn't hold on any longer.

via GIPHY

I also tried the skyscraper section, where you are supposed to climb up the "towers", with each one progressively getting higher and less steady - at one point I wasn't able to tell if it was just the tower wobbling or my legs shaking but as you are always in a harness, it's perfectly safe.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

In short, steel your heart if you have an extreme fear of heights before trying out these two elements in Urban Climb.

via GIPHY

There are less terrifying options in the area, such as quirky rock walls that are better suited for beginners like me. Even without any climbing experience, I was able to make it halfway up the most basic rock wall before my fear of heights kicked in.

But to get back down, I had to let go of the wall and do a "free-fall", and to me, that was the scariest part.

via GIPHY

Difficulty rating: 3 to 5

Sky Venture

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gavin Goh

Standing at 15m high, the entire course consists of 16 obstacles, of which I only completed two and a half before I dropped off and ended up hovering in mid-air.

This was the one challenge that was extremely difficult for me, especially with my fear of heights.

via GIPHY

For those who are seeking an adrenaline rush, this is definitely for you. And you can try completing it as quickly as possible – the current record is three minutes and 40 seconds, which was accomplished by one of the in-house trainers.

Difficulty rating: 5

Roll Glider

The roll glider is the first-of-its-kind in Singapore, letting you experience hang-gliding while indoors. However, the attraction is not yet open to the public, but from what I can tell from the videos of the AdventureHQ trainers giving it a go, it looks like it'll be quite fun.

via GIPHY

AdventureHQ at HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse is located at 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944. It is closed on Mondays and open from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays. Weekend operating hours are from 10am to 10pm.

Tickets start from $32 for members and $45 for public, and they can be purchased via the HomeTeamNS Mobile App or self-help kiosk when you walk in.

Do remember to come in proper activewear, with socks and covered shoes. Check out their website for more information.

trining@asiaone.com