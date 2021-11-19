I visited the new Pop-Up Disney! exhibition and it's no Disneyland, but it's a good alternative

While we've got Universal Studios here in Singapore, it's no Disneyland — at least in the eyes of diehard Disney fans.

With the nearest parks located in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and international travel not exactly the best option right now, your best option to experience some Disney magic will probably be the new Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration exhibition at Suntec City Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event, which has seven themed rooms featuring a variety of installations and characters and a retail store, opens to the public today (Nov 19).

We headed down a few days early for a sneak preview, so read on for a rundown of what to expect.

The first thing you should know about the exhibition is that it's more so a series of fun photo zones than a theme park-like wonderland.

Nevertheless, we had an enjoyable time gallivanting around the exhibition and making full use of all the backdrops.

Each room also has a QR code somewhere on its walls. Scan it to enter the Pop-Up Disney! Trivia page and stand to win a prize if you get at least three correct answers.

Be warned, you'll actually have to have some Disney knowledge to ace this quiz. Suffice to say, we flunked it. And questions are randomised, so don't think of cheating.

Guests have to go through the exhibition room by room, and no backtracking is allowed. Here are the rooms in the order that you'll enter them:

Mickey And Minnie's Love

This first room is filled with hearts and even has an oversized bow for you to sit on. Grab some pics under the different bows, or take a couple photo with Mickey and Minnie.

It All Started With A Mouse

We love this room for the retro vibes. Go back to the era of the classic half-toned Mickey and hop on a plane with him.

Mickey's Friendships

The next corner features whimsical paintings and sculptures of Mickey created by different Disney characters. If you're lucky, you might even spot some mascots here.

Sorcerer Mickey's Magic

Things take a dark turn with this Fantasia-themed installation featuring twinkling lights and a giant sorcerer's hat.

Forever Mickey

We're getting Yayoi Kusama infinity room vibes from this room, which is the most futuristic of the bunch. Take your fill of mirror selfies here.

Mickey Loves Singapore: Dreamland Carnival

While the exhibition has made its way around the US and other countries, this room is exclusive to Singapore and was designed in collaboration with local artist WhenIWasFour. The whimsical decor pays tribute to old-school snacks such as gem biscuits, nostalgic childhood games and other landmarks.

Mickey At Disneyland

This is another brand new installation that will be making its debut in Singapore. Hug your favourite Disney pals, frolic among giant bubbles, and pretend you're actually at the happiest place on Earth with this Castle of Magical Dreams backdrop.

After walking through the rooms, you'll find yourself in the Mickey Mart, a retail store boasting Singapore's most extensive collection of Disney merchandise.

We spotted the adorable Mickey Loves Singapore themed collection, and more.

Unlike the exhibition, the store is open to the public and doesn't require a ticket.

Final thoughts

With the school holidays coming right up, this is the perfect place to bring your kids for a fun, enjoyable afternoon. If you're an adult who's a Disney fan, this is also the place for you. Just note that many of the backdrops are the perfect height for kids, so you'll find yourself stooping a lot.

Even if the photo zones aren't your cup of tea, the retail section is definitely worth a visit and is full of great gifts for Christmas.

Date: From 19 Nov, 2021 till March 20, 2022

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Address: Suntec Convention Centre Level 3, 1 Raffles Blvd Singapore 0399593

Admission: $21 (children), $26 (adults)

Book your tickets and check out other bundled options here.

