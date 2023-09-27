I visited USS Halloween Horror Nights 2023, here's how I fared as a jumpy scaredy-cat

I've gone for every single Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) by Universal Studios Singapore (USS) since 2014, which is a little ironic because I'm one of the jumpiest people around.

But at the end of the day, I still love a good thrill and adrenaline rush.

So you bet I was pumped for the 11th edition of USS's event at Resorts World Sentosa.

Last year's event - which was the first after the two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic - featured three haunted houses and three scare zones.

And this year, it's more exciting because there will be three scare zones and five haunted houses, with two special collaboration houses — The Weeknd: After Hours til Dawn Nightmare and Netflix All of Us Are Dead.

There will also be two live shows — Judgement Day and The Hacker: Game Over.

Tickets are a little more expensive ($79 for non-peak nights and $89 for peak nights) than last year but it's understandable since you get to enjoy two extra houses.

But is this year's event spookier than their previous editions? I visited the event to test out the scare levels for you but don't worry, I won't be giving away any spoilers.

Scare Zones

The Hacker

Held at USS's New York Street, The Hacker's theme is all about technology and AI taking over the world,

The result? A dystopian cyber-hellscape filled with robo-human mutants and armed soldiers.

Out of all the scare zones, I personally found this the least scary. This is especially since the set-up was pretty bare, unlike the scare zones in previous editions that were held at New York Street.

The scare actors here are also neither the most terrifying nor aggressive so if you're a coward like me, you probably won't jump.

Scare factor: 1/5

The Cursed Kiramam

The Cursed Kiraman, which can be found at The Lost World, is about a once-prosperous village that now lies in ruins.

To appease the Demon God, the village has to sacrifice a bride every 11 years. Yikes.

Filled with zombie-like residents, demented brides and disfigured demons, the scare actors here were a lot more terrifying than the ones at The Hacker.

The set-up was also much eerier, with more dark corners for ghouls to hide and watch you from. And since there are Asian elements involved, it hit home harder.

Scare factor: 3/5

Dead Man's Wharf

Out of the three scare zones, I enjoyed Dead Man's Wharf the most.

The theme revolves around a notorious pirate, Madame Dragon, and her damned crew.

The ghouls here got me good, and I found myself screaming in terror a few times.

And while Madame Dragon herself wasn't the most terrifying-looking one there, her aura left me quite unsettled.

Scare factor: 3/5

Haunted Houses

DIYU: Descent into Hell

The whole theme of DIYU: Descent into Hell is about what you may see if you (unfortunately) end up in King Yama's courts of hell.

I'll admit that I was expecting a little bit more from this house since the concept revolved around things that most humans fear the most — death, the afterlife and burning to a crisp.

But while the costumes and decor of this haunted house were aesthetically pleasing, I just didn't get as many chills as I thought I would.

Scare factor: 2/5

Grimm Encounters

Grew up listening to plenty of fairytale stories? HHN is about to ruin that for you with Grimm Encounters, which tells the tale of a demon Pied Piper who plagued villages with rats.

This house features familiar characters like Hansel and Gretel, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White, but none of them are their usual magical selves.

I really enjoyed Grimm Encounters' but if you're looking for a haunted house that will leave you trembling and wailing in fear, this isn't it.

No doubt, the set-up was on point and I really liked how they demonised the characters. But the jump scares and atmosphere weren't that horrifying.

Scare factor: 2/5

Rebirth of the Matriarch

Fun fact: Back during the first edition of HHN, there was only one haunted house and it was The Evil Matriarch.

Continuing from that story, the matriarch's first-born son has decided to lead the family and continue his mother's practice of back magic under the guise of a funeral home. Evidently, it doesn't end well.

This was one of the most hyped up haunted houses, and for a good reason too.

The set-up for this house was absolutely chilling and the USS crew even flew to Malacca to source for authentic Peranakan furniture to make everything more realistic.

If you're religious, you may even feel a little uncomfortable in this haunted house because the theme really hits home hard.

However, the characters in this house weren't as horrifying as I envisioned them to be so I have to minus points for that.

Scare factor: 3.5/5

Netflix All of Us Are Dead

I didn't watch the show so it would be unfair for me to make references to it.

But I was told that the entire set was crafted to resemble it as much as possible.

Personally, for me, the zombie theme in general is a little overdone so nothing about this house stood out for me. The jump scares were also rather predictable, and the infected students didn't invoke any fear.

However, the set was very detailed, down to the notes in Korean on the blackboard and the school posters in the hallways.

Scare factor: 2/5

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare

I've saved the best for the last.

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare was probably the most anticipated haunted house this year, and I'll admit that as someone who isn't a fan of the singer, I wasn't that hyped up for it.

But it ended up being my favourite scare of the night.

For some context, the house is based on The Weeknd's music, and this isn't the first time its been held during a Halloween event.

Previously, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood featured The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare and this edition by USS is an expansion on that.

It will also feature five new rooms themed after The Weeknd's 2022 album, Dawn FM.

Even as a non-fan, I found the various rooms - which are supposedly a never-ending purgatory of pain created by The Weeknd - thrilling and sinister. So I can imagine that a hardcore fan will have a hauntingly good time.

Some of the scenes were also quite unsettling but I won't be sharing any more details so you can experience them for yourself.

Scare factor: 4/5

Spooky food

To fuel yourself for a whole night of being scared, you can grab yourself a bite at one of the many eateries within USS.

I got my dinner at Loui's NY Pizza Parlour, which specialises in, as its name says, pizzas.

Here, you can get the Death Stare pizza which comes either in a set with a vanilla muffin and drink of your choice ($25) or as a whole pizza ($75).

While the pizza looks rather gruesome, fret not as it's actually just a pesto mac-and-cheese pizza topped with chicken meatballs and turkey bacon strips. Very harmless.

Conclusion: Could be scarier but still worth a visit

I'll be frank and say that the HHN event didn't leave me trembling as hard as previous years' editions.

But out of the lot, I have to say that this year's was one of the more aesthetically pleasing ones and I could tell that plenty of effort and planning had gone into the costumes, decor and set-up.

I also realised that because I wasn't so scared, I got a chance to notice and appreciate the little details in all the haunted houses and scare zones, which was a refreshing change from just powering through each house in fear.

In fact, I've already bought tickets to go back again.

