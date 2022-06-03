'I want a refund': Woman unhappy to find closed rides and limited food options at USS

It’s the start of June so school is out for a full month. But if you’re thinking of spending a day out at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), you might want to brace yourself for some closed rides.

Unfortunately, one woman was shocked to find limited food options and numerous rides closed during her recent visit, taking to TikTok to share her complaints.

She posted a 57-second rundown of what she saw at USS on her personal TikTok account, Pekkooooooo, yesterday (June 2). It is unclear when she visited the theme park, although her video included a warning "not to go [to] USS in June".

https://www.tiktok.com/@pekkooooooo/video/7104648303542881538?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

"USS charging $90+ when so many places are closed? I want a refund," her caption read. For the record, one ala carte adult ticket will set you back $68 if you're a Singapore resident. There are also options such as the Groovy Summer Package (from $78) which come with extras like retail vouchers and popcorn.

In the video, the woman mentioned that the entire Madagascar section was being renovated, so if you were looking to grab a photo with Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria, it seems that you're out of luck.

Another thing to note is that the famed Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon roller coaster has a staggered ride schedule.

The woman stated that the Cylon roller coaster was open from 12pm to 3pm while the Human roller coaster timing was 4pm to 7pm.

Food selection was also limited with food carts such as Jungle Bites and Me Want Cookie! closed.

It seems that only the Minions are thriving in USS as theme park goers could be seen lining up to order grub from the Minion-inspired food card, Groovy Delights.

In the comments section of the video, which has since amassed over 287,000 views, many netizens were unhappy at the sheer number of unavailable attractions and food options.

"Might as well close the whole USS," one netizen wrote.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Pekkooooooo

TikTok users who'd already bought their USS tickets were taken aback that they'd be entering a half-opened theme park.

However, it seems that they might not have done their research prior to purchasing said tickets.

Information on Battlestar Galactica's staggered ride times can be found on the Resorts World Sentosa website.

The web page also mentioned the unavailability of street entertainment and temporary suspension of rides such as the Treasure Hunters, Amber Rock Climb and Magic Potion Spin.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Pekkooooooo

In a separate video, posted on June 3, the woman shared a list of rides and food options that were open during her visit.

Her list included Transformers The Ride: The Ultimate 3D Battle, Enchanted Airways, Puss in Boots' Giant Journey and Revenge of the Mummy.

AsiaOne has reached out to Resorts World Sentosa for more information.

