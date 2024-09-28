I want to stun the world, says 80-year-old granny who's a finalist at Miss Universe Korea pageant

Ms Choi Soon-hwa is not just a pretty face in a sea of hopeful women vying for the chance to be crowned Miss Universe Korea.

At 80 years old, the fashion model is also the oldest woman taking part in the beauty contest.

Despite her silver hair, sagging skin and crow’s feet, the ageless beauty was named a finalist in the national pageant earlier in September, giving her rivals – who are young enough to be her grandchildren – a run for their money.

If she beats the other 31 finalists on Sept 30, she wins the chance to represent South Korea at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on Nov 16, making her the oldest contestant in the history of the international pageant.

Eager to challenge stereotypes about ageing, she told CNN: “I want to stun the world, like, ‘How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy?’”

She hopes to inspire others by showing that health and vitality can be maintained well into old age, reported CNN on Sept 28.

The Miss Universe Organization recently lifted its upper age limit for contestants, previously set at 28, allowing Ms Choi to enter.

“Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, ‘I should give it a try,’” she explained.

While this is her first pageant, Ms Choi found a second career as a model in her 70s. After retiring from her job and facing financial difficulties, she returned to work as a hospital carer when she was in her 50s.

It was one of her patients who encouraged her to pursue modelling, rekindling an old dream. “I thought it was nonsense,” Ms Choi recalled, but the suggestion awakened her childhood passion.

She began modelling at 72, eventually making her debut at Seoul Fashion Week at 74 in 2018 and appearing in major magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

“Becoming a model was like opening a door to a new path for me,” she said.

Ms Choi, who turns 81 in October and is a grandmother of three, said her family has been supportive throughout her journey.

“My son said he’s proud of me, and to enjoy it regardless of the outcome,” she said. Her grandchildren also express admiration, saying: “My granny is amazing!”

Ms Choi Soon-hwa began modelling at 72, eventually making her debut at Seoul Fashion Week at 74 in 2018. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/@SOONHWA01

In the 2024 Miss Universe Korea pageant, which has removed the swimsuit segment, Ms Choi will sing a song, with other contestants showcasing talents such as dancing or walking in hanbok, a traditional Korean outfit.

Reflecting on the competition, she said: “Looking beautiful on the outside is important, but... you need to be a positive thinker. So many people are negative these days.”

Ms Choi believes her modelling experience will give her an edge, especially in mastering the runway walk. She is excited about the prospect of representing South Korea abroad, a long-held dream.

“I always dreamed of going on stage abroad... I’m ready!” she said, adding that Japan is the only other country she has visited so far.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.