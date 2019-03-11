I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 32. Here's how I pulled through

Read also

Much as I would have liked to read a book or watch movies on my iPad, my poor, drugged brain couldn't concentrate enough to get through a short stretch of either. I lost the desire to eat due to nausea and changes to my taste buds; familiar foods tasted funny.

I was thirsty all the time but the water tasted bitter and metallic in my mouth. I also slept badly — I had insomnia and spent hours of the night in the toilet with diarrhoea or constipation.

I was OK with my hair having fallen off, but my eyebrows and eyelashes started falling off too, and I felt bloated from inactivity — that was when I really started to have a low self-esteem about my appearance. The worst was that I couldn't do the things I loved: I couldn't sing because of the dryness [in my throat] and weakness; I couldn't draw, and I couldn't concentrate on writing.

[The effects of this phase came as] a shock because after Phase 1 of chemo, I was still energetic enough to do many of these things. During this period, I had a fever due to an allergic reaction to my chemo drugs and had to be warded.

This pushed back my chemotherapy schedule by a few weeks. Those two months plus were a very dark period, [especially because] they coincided with Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year — the times when you want to feel joyfu

I didn't feel like a human being; I felt like an animal simply existing. I comforted myself with the fact that treatment was of a fixed duration and would be over sooner than I realise. I also started thinking of the year ahead and envisioned the things I would do when I was done with the treatment.

These included big things such as travelling and trying new types of work, and little things such as being able to enjoy raw food like sushi or medium rare steaks again. All these helped lift my spirits.

HOW I COPED WITH IT ALL

I found it most comforting when people said they were thinking of me, and offered me the gift of their time or a listening ear. As a Christian, I also found comfort when friends sent me Bible verses and songs.

From time to time, I encountered some well-meaning but insensitive remarks from people, but I learned to appreciate the intention of whoever said those words rather than focusing on the words themselves.

Cancer is a difficult subject to broach and I can understand if people don't necessarily know what to say. I appreciated that these people made an attempt to connect with and comfort me.

The illness has made me experience the extremes of light and dark in life, like nothing else has before. It reminded me that I am painfully mortal — I no longer see myself as young and invincible the way I used to — and my time on Earth is precious and limited.

While I was undergoing chemotherapy, I continued to work, such as taking up hosting gigs and more.

I am currently on long-term hormonal therapy medication, which I'll have to take for five to 10 years.

I made lifestyle changes for my health — I used to be a major couch potato but I now try to do 30 minutes of cardio a day. I also try to avoid processed meats and have increased my veggie intake. I'm in better shape today than I was before I had cancer!

I've also been much more careful about how much stress I put on myself. I used to be a workaholic, and I can still feel that 'kiasu-ness' in me, but I am teaching myself to recognise my body's limits, so that I know when to let go, step back and recharge.

Lastly … in spite of everything, I'm much happier than I used to be! I love the person I've become-physically and emotionally. I have deepened my relationships with the people who are important in my life, and my family has grown to encompass my fellow cancer survivor sisters. If I had a chance to rewrite my history, I would not change a single thing."

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION (BCF)

BCF works towards finding a cure for the life-threatening disease by increasing awareness, education and advocating for early detection through self-checks and regular screening.

Vivienne herself is part of the BCF's Young Women's Support Group where she says members talk about all things treatment and survival such as tips to manage side effects of chemo, diet, hair-wraps and wigs, fitness, skincare and even dating.

BCF's annual event, the Pink Ribbon Walk, rallies friends, families and survivors in solidarity with those affected or lost from breast cancer. This year's theme was "Shared Courage - Stronger Together, We Overcome".

In a touching tribute to the women in Singapore who have passed from breast cancer since the first Pink Ribbon Walk twelve years ago, BCF volunteers folded 5,000 Camellia flowers to hand out to the walk's participants.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Foundation, head to @bcf.pink (Facebook) and @bcfsg (Instagram).

