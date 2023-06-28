'I was pleasantly surprised': PM Lee shares Ghib Ojisan's Japan Hour filmed in Ang Mo Kio on Facebook

Many Singaporeans are familiar with the Japanese travel programme Japan Hour.

But did you know that there is now a Singapore version of the hugely popular series?

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong took to his Facebook to share Singapore-based Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan's latest video on June 26.

Shot in the same vein as Japan Hour, a popular travel show that showcases various aspects of Japanese culture, Ghib decided to explore the lesser-known parts of Singapore in the video.

So he decided to venture deep into the heartlands and featured the charming neighbourhood of Ang Mo Kio - from under-the-radar eats to a bird-singing club.

PM Lee reposted said video with the caption: "Travel programmes on Singapore often showcase well-known local attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay, Orchard Road, and the Night Safari.

"So I was pleasantly surprised by a show that featured the unique sights and experiences of Ang Mo Kio, done "Japan Hour" style!

"There's a lot to discover in Singapore, and I hope that visitors will venture beyond the well-trodden paths to explore and experience all the things that make this little red dot Home to us."

In case you didn't know, PM Lee is also the current MP helming the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

His post received over 2500 reactions, 200 comments and 200 shares. And of course, Ghib was overwhelmed with joy.

He expressed his gratitude to PM Lee for watching and sharing the video and even gave a shout-out to all the friendly locals in Ang Mo Kio. He added that he will be showcasing other neighbourhoods across the island.

Other netizens also shared the same sentiment as PM Lee, mentioning that there's more to Singapore than just the usual touristy areas.

One netizen even asked if Ghib could do a video on Little India and Jalan Besar.

A slice of Ang Mo Kio

The video highlights some interesting aspects of Ang Mo Kio.

Did you know the neighbourhood is home to the largest songbird display arena in Singapore?

Ghib, along with a fan who is a Japanese digital nomad, visited the Kebun Baru Bird Singing Club, where a bevvy of caged songbirds were hung on flag poles located on a field.

Bird enthusiasts come once a week to showcase their winged pets' singing voices.

Even Ghib was impressed by the sight. Despite living in Singapore for five years, this is something new for him.

And of course, when you're in any heartlands, you must try the popular food spots in the vicinity.

Ghib tried a plate of wanton noodles at Soon Heng Handmade Noodle and a comforting bowl of congee from Teochew Fish Porridge Da Pai Dang.

Another highlight had to be Long Cheng Bakery. It's an old-school bakery that puts out nostalgic bakes like pandan chiffon cake.



