I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

I was a cafe-hopping millennial and I could have told you that. And yet, I went for brunch/high tea almost every other day. I considered them my well-deserved treat—I was so busy in my previous job that I didn’t even have time to use up my annual leave or go on long holidays.

So when I had “nothing to do”, I decided I deserved nice things. Bad choice.

I depleted the money in my bank account in no time and towards the end of my unemployment, I only had less than $100 left in that account.

My sisters started paying for my meals when I went out with the family and refused to take money from me.

You can do the same when you find a job, they said. It made me feel bad and regret my life choices even more.

After my boss confirmed that the department was closing down, the CEO asked to meet me and offered me a role in another department. I turned it down.