I went to PLQ for 7 days in a row — here are all the highlights including the best chill-out spots

They say the best chill-out spots will have everything you need. Indeed, day to night, indoor to outdoor, whether you're looking for dining, shopping or entertainment options, they have it all.

From enjoying a fuss-free dinner to kickstart the week, to hitting the shops on a Thursday evening to beating the weekend crowd, and downing pints of beers on a Saturday night, I did it all.

Here's a lowdown of my week at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Monday: Have a fuss-free dinner

Having a meal at Yakiniku Like was my way to kickstart the week.

Satisfy your meat cravings with a fuss-free dinner at Yakiniku Like. PHOTO: Yakiniku Like

Established in 2018 in Shinbashi district, Tokyo, Japan, this quick service, fast-food style yakiniku offers individual and smokeless grills that promises to serve diners within 3 minutes of ordering and leave without any lingering fragrance on their clothes — perfect to satisfy all meat cravings and get on with the rest of the day still smelling fresh.

With prices starting at just $8.80 for their 100g Pork and Chicken set, to $29.80 for the Ultimate Indulgence 180g Wagyu steak set, there's different options to choose from to refuel for the remaining work week ahead.

Yakiniku Like is located at PLQ Mall, #B1-28.

Tuesday: Shop for home essentials

Scoop Wholefoods has always been my go-to to stock up on my pantry and snack cupboard — my family and I love their activated nuts and honeycomb chocolates.

With most of its products sourced directly from Australian farmers and are sold loosely and unpackaged, it brings me comfort in knowing that the nuts, chocolates and organic tea blends that I've bought are of the highest quality and I'm supporting a brand that is environmentally responsible.

Shop environmentally responsibly for nuts, chocolates and other snacks at Scoop Wholefoods. PHOTO: Scoop Wholefoods

With the snack cupboard filled, I set off to complete the pantry shopping with some alcohol from The Whisky Distillery for an upcoming weekend stay-at-home booze fest.

From single-malt to blends, The Whisky Distillery retails a vast range of liquid gold from the best distilleries in Scotland and Japan.

Why not bring home a few bottles of alcohol from The Whisky Distillery for an upcoming weekend stay-at-home booze fest? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

What's more, you get to receive a Glencairn Copita glass with a purchase of Royal Lochnagar Selected Reserve (Old Label) or Auchentoshan 31-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from now till Oct 31, so cheers to that!

Auchentoshan 31-years-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

Capping off my Tuesday night mini shopping spree, I headed over to Osakakuma to check out their beauty and lifestyle products.

This beauty and lifestyle curator offers a wide variety of healthcare supplements, cosmetics, skincare and personal care brands that are not commonly available here in Singapore. All their products are imported directly from Japan and at super affordable prices!

Here's what I picked up to include in a self-care package for my significant other:

● Ceruru. b placenta face mask plus ($35.90)

● &honey deep moist shampoo step 1.0 ($25.90)

● Spa treatment NMN stretch eye mask ($55.90)

Japanese beauty and lifestyle curator Osakakuma offers a wide variety of products at the lowest prices. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

And if self-love is what you need right now, quote 'happy birthday PLQ' in-store at Osakakuma PLQ outlet to enjoy five per cent off your total purchase. This promotion runs till Nov 7.

Scoop Wholefoods is located at PLQ Mall, #B1-07/08/09

The Whisky Distillery is located at PLQ Mall, #01-15

Osakakuma is located at PLQ Mall, #02-22

Wednesday: Change up my work environment

Seeking a change in environment midweek, I decided to get some work done with a friend at Kómma Social Cafe.

If you get peckish like I did, there's a wide selection of sweet and savoury offerings available to go with your caffeine fix at this cosy cafe for tea-time, like this Shepherd's Pie ($9.50) I had along with my Kuromitsu Latte ($6).

PHOTO: Kómma Social Cafe

Taking a break away from your laptop? Explore the merchandise section at Kómma and get wow-ed by the wide selection of handicraft such as scented candles, bracelets and do-it-yourself craft kits.

Check out the merchandise section at Kómma Social Cafe. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

Kómma Social Cafe is located at PLQ Mall, #01-20.

Thursday: Do some wardrobe revamping and early Christmas shopping

Since I'm into morning runs with my mate lately, we decided to pick up a few pieces of DRY-EX crew neck short sleeve t-shirt ($19.90) at UNIQLO.

With its soft and silky material, and sweat-wicking properties, the affordable workout t-shirt is hard to beat.

Shop for comfortable, everyday clothing at UNIQLO. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

Next, we headed over to Foot Locker to 'cop' their latest sneaker drops. They are perfect for any occasion, whether it's for movies with my best pal, or brunch with mum.

Get your hands on the latest sneakers at Foot Locker. PHOTO: Foot Locker

At MANGO, I picked out a classic outerwear for my significant other — perfect for her upcoming trip to Korea with the VTL opening.

As for homegrown brand Afterall, I got her some unique earrings and a comfy casual co-ord set for her to look fresh in all her Zoom work calls.

Timeless essentials and accessories at Afterall (left) and office-wear and shoes at MANGO (right). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

UNIQLO is located at PLQ Mall, #02-01/02/03/04.

Foot Locker is located at PLQ Mall, #02-05.

Afterall is located at PLQ Mall, #01-07

MANGO is located at PLQ Mall, #01-08

Friday: Chill-out at with my other half

There's no better place to celebrate the end of another work week than at Tipsy Bird Gastrobar with the significant other.

From its Asian-inspired dishes to meats and mains, we got the Golden egg fried rice ($18), Nagano pork rack ($28), and the Lobster and crabmeat roll ($29).

Another must-try at Tipsy Bird is their small plates (any two for $18), with the Kurobuta pork satay as the main draw. Skewered with lemongrass and accompanied with their own housemade sambal matah, it definitely delivers a kick when the spice is further intensified with their sambal belacan.

Celebrate the end of another work week at Tipsy Bird Gastrobar. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

Feeling more adventurous, we went for their cocktails and mocktails instead of the conventional wines, beers and spirits.

Passionate Bird ($18), an in-house creation of Malibu rum, passionfruit and milk, feels more like a dessert drink, while Your Magic Butterfly ($8), featuring homemade pea flower tea with a dash of Sprite is the perfect palate cleanser after a meal.

Tipsy Bird Gastrobar is located at PLQ 2, #01-08.

Saturday: People-watch while having lunch

The Providore's outlet at PLQ is the perfect, and our favourite lunch spot to hang out with your bestie for a catch-up and gossip.

Featuring both indoor seating and alfresco, this all-day cafe offers a wide selection of wine, spirits and cocktails, accompanied with food offerings perfect for any occasion.

This time, we went for comfort food of crab linguini pasta ($31.50), mushroom soup ($12.50), a beef burger ($31.50), and washed it down with two pints of tap lager ($14 each).

Catch up and gossip with your bestie at The Providore over comfort food and pints of lager. PHOTO: The Providore

Breezy, cool and airy alfresco seating at The Providore offers an alternative respite while we watched kids frolicking at the water feature.

PLQ Plaza is the best spot to chill out, people-watch and admire the water feature. PHOTO: PLQ

The Providore is located at PLQ 1, #01-01.

Sunday: Go for brunch and shopping for tech gadgets

What's my remedy for a hangover from the night before? Brunch at Paris Baguette with mum.

If you are a fan of croissants, the ham and bacon croissant sandwich ($9.20) with chicken ham, turkey bacon and wholegrain mustard mayo sauce is filling enough as a meal on its own.

And if you are looking for something different, the cranberry chicken pastry wrap sandwich ($9.90) that resembles a gimbap (Korean sushi roll) is worth a try.

Brunch at Paris Baguette with mum. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ching Shi Jie

Our drinks of choice — Korean yuja honey tea, and pineapple and orange honey juice ($4.50 each) made a great pairing with our meal.

For those craving a sweet treat, you can top up $1 to add a cookie with any order of sandwich. Flavours include Pecan Choco Fudge cookie and Double Choco Fudge Cookie.

Paris Baguette is located at PLQ Mall, #01-03/05/06.

After that wholesome brunch, we dropped by the iStudio outlet on the same floor.

As the largest Apple Premium Reseller, the store carries the latest iPhone, iPod, MacBook, Apple Watch and a wide range of accessories.

As the largest Apple Premium Reseller, iStudio carries the latest iPhone, iPod, MacBook, Apple Watch and a wide range of accessories. PHOTO: Facebook/iStudio

And just exclusive to the PLQ outlet, you can enjoy 70 per cent off all UAG cases for iPhone 12 mini and 30 per cent off all UAG cases for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. But hurry, the promotion ends on Nov 7. While stocks last.

iStudio is located at PLQ Mall, #01-04.

In our final shopping stop, we looked for more tech accessories at Challenger. From magnetic wireless chargers, to ultra dual drive, and ANC true wireless earphones, this tech haven has everything we need.

Challenger is located at PLQ Mall, #04-01.

From chill-out spots to a myriad of dining venues for you to choose from, PLQ has all you need under one roof.

Check out the ongoing promotions that you can enjoy as PLQ celebrates their 2-RRIFIC birthday.

