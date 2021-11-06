I went to Snow City's new ice hotel - don't expect it to be like a staycation

The last time I enjoyed temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius was in 2019 during a trip to Japan. Little did I know that it would be the last time I'd get to enjoy such chilly weather.

Until now, that is.

Just in time for the festive season, Snow City has launched its new Ice Hotel Gallery experience, which is the first of its kind in Singapore.

The place was built to stimulate ice hotels in places like Finland, Norway or Sweden, where temperatures are -5 degrees Celsius and everything — including your bed — is crafted out of blocks of ice.

For those of you who've never experienced winter or are unable to travel via the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs), this is the perfect opportunity to have a little winter 'getaway' in the midst of the pandemic.

However, don't confuse the experience for a staycation or daycation. As of now, you can't actually stay in the hotel — it's more like a viewing gallery.

If you're curious to see what you can expect before dragging yourself all the way to the West, read on.

Inside the ice hotel

Before I stepped into the hotel, I had to arm myself with some winter gear so I wouldn't freeze to death.

Where to get your winter shoes. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Snow City already provides jackets and shoes, but if you're afraid of the cold and want some extra protection, gloves and insulated pants can be rented at a small price while socks are available for purchase.

Price list. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

However, if guests are not comfortable with loaning shared apparel, they can bring their own winter wear too.

Another thing to note is you can't bring your own cameras or phones into the exhibit to snap photographs. Instead, a designated photographer will be around to help you do so. Additionally, you are not allowed to enter the various hotel rooms by yourself unless you're accompanied by a photographer. Photographs can be purchased at the end of the session.

Ice Bar

Once I was all bundled up, I was guided into the ice hotel which is an extension of Snow City's current exhibit.

And boy, was it frosty! Having not experienced such low temperatures in a while, the cold air was refreshing.

The very beautifully furnished Ice Bar, complete with chairs and tables carved out of ice blocks. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

The first thing that you'll be greeted by is the Ice Bar, where guests can supposedly unwind and enjoy a craft beer.

There's even a dining table with "food". PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

This area was inspired by the romantic Iglu-Dorf Kühtai hotel in Austria that has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, for now, the Ice Bar isn't open for business because of the current Covid-19 restrictions. When these are eased, adults can come down after hours to crack open a cold one — literally — with their friends.

Hotel Room

Next up, I was brought to the beautifully furnished Hotel Room which features a queen and single-sized bed sculpted from massive blocks of ice. These even had mattresses and faux fur blankets, just like real beds!

For people who like sleeping with the air-con on full blast. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Unfortunately, guests are not allowed to lie on these for hygiene reasons, but it was still fascinating to see an entire bed made out of ice.

Throne of the Sea

The last room features the Throne of the Sea which was designed and sculpted by renowned Singaporean artisan, Jeffrey Ng.

I am an ice queen. PHOTO: AsiaOne

The throne was definitely a majestic sight and made for a perfect photo opportunity too — especially for all those ice queens and kings out there.

Bumper card, archery and a massive snow slide

Apart from the Ice Hotel, your ticket also gives you access to Snow City's iconic Snow Field and Arctic Snow Slide — I vividly remember zipping down this slide when I was a kid!

Who remembers this iconic slide? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Shooting my shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

If you can't get enough of Snow City, you can top-up to enjoy other activities like target shooting, paintball or bumper cars. You can purchase tickets for these activities on Snow City's website or Klook.

Final thoughts

While some people may be disappointed that this is not a staycation or daycation, I personally feel like it's still worth a trip down, especially if you're bummed out about not being able to travel.

Apart from the variety of fun activities for the kids, adults like myself can also reminisce about our childhood days. And of course, its also a great place to escape the blistering Singapore heat for a couple of hours.

However, I did have my gripes.

For one, I think it's unfortunate that guests aren't allowed to bring in their mobile phones to snap photos. But understandably, this is for safety reasons as some electronic devices may not be able to withstand such cold temperatures.

Additionally, it's a shame that visitors are not allowed to freely explore the hotel and can only do so with a photographer. However, rules are rules.

To check out admission prices and book your tickets, head over to Snow City's website.

Tuesdays to Fridays: 10am to 5pm

Weekends, School & Public Holidays: 10am to 6pm

Address: 21 Jurong Town Hall Rd, Singapore 609433



