I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went

While my makeup is usually minimal on a day-to-day basis, I’m used to wayang makeup thanks to six years of putting on heavy makeup while I was working as a stewardess for SIA.

Being able to create the SQ girl makeup aside, it’s given me enough skills to to be confident when blending eye shadow – something which I believe many are still uncertain about.

I’m probably not the most qualified to teach makeup application since I’m not the expert in that field, but I think it’s a fun experiment to test out different eye makeup looks every day to see how everyone responds to them in the office.

For the record, most of these eye shadow palettes have been lying unused in my drawer and I have bought two palettes because I’m in a pastel phase.

DAY 1: SAD CLOWN

PHOTO: Women's Weekly

After applying the red eye shadow, it looked like just how I would’ve done a regular eye makeup, just with bolder colours, so I decided to take it up a notch and reach for a Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Kitten Karma, $38, which normally sits at the bottom of the drawer.

One thing lead to another, and suddenly I have blusher on my nose and I looked like a clown.

Sort of like a “sad clown but make it fashion” kind of way.